IPL 2023 Awards And Prize Money List: How Much Money Will Chennai Super Kings And Gujarat Titans Get After Final, Full List Of Who Won What

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won an incredible IPL 2023 Final on Monday, well past midnight to equal Mumbai Indians (MI) by becoming five-time champions. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sealing the title win with a six and a four off the final ball.

CSK will walk away with Rs 20 crore for winning the title for the fifth time in their 14-year history while Hardik Pandya’s GT will get Rs 13 crore for finishing runners-up. Five-time former winners MI, who finished in third place by losing Qualifier 2 to GT, will win Rs 7 crore while Krunal Pandya’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will win Rs 6.5 crore after finishing in 4th place after losing Qualifier 1.

GT opener Shubman Gill became the youngest winner of the IPL Orange Cap at 25 years of age, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches, after being dismissed for 39 in the IPL 2023 Final on Monday. Gill will get Rs 15 lakh for winning the Orange Cap. GT pacer Mohammad Shami ended up with the Purple Cap for claiming the Purple Cap this season by picking up 28 wickets in 17 matches and will also get Rs 15 lakh.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who at 21 years of age, tallied 625 runs from 14 matches including his maiden IPL century was named the ‘Emerging Player of the Year’ and will win Rs 20 lakh.

Here is the full list of winners from IPL 2023…

Champions (Rs 20 crore) – Chennai Super Kings

Runners-up (Rs 13 crore) – Gujarat Titans

First runners-up (Rs 7 crore) – Mumbai Indians

Second runners-up (Rs 6.5 crore) – Lucknow Super Giants

Emerging player of the season (Rs 20 lakh): Yashasvi Jaiswal

Most valuable player of season (Rs 12 lakh): Shubman Gill

Game changer of the season (Rs 12 lakh): Shubman Gill

Perfect catch of the season: Rashid Khan

Purple Cap (Rs 15 lakh): Mohammed Shami (28 wickets)

Orange Cap (Rs 15 lakh): Shubman Gill (890 runs)

Fairplay Award: Delhi Capitals

Super Striker: Glenn Maxwell (strike rate of 183.49)

Most Fours: Shubman Gill

Pitch and ground: Eden Garden, Wankhede Stadium