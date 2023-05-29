Highlights | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Full Scorecard: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK), IPL 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates:
CSK beat GT by 5 wickets to claim their 5th IPL title.
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans on the last ball of IPL 2023 final to claim their fifth IPL title. As the rain played spoilsport, the second innings was reduced to 15 overs with 171 runs to get. Sai Sudharsan's excellent innings of 96 runs in just 47 balls with the help of eight boundaries and six maximums helped GT reach 214 runs in IPL 2023 final against CSK. MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT. Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to win their second successive IPL title as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 Final with the champion getting decided for the first-time ever on a 'Reserve Day' on Monday. The IPL 2023 final scheduled to take place on Sunday, failed to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to a massive hail and thunderstorm with rain on Sunday evening. Cricket fans have to wait one more day to find out who's gonna become the IPL 2023 champion after rainstorm in Hyderabad frustrated a lof of minds on Sunday (May 28).
MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT who are looking to defend their title back-to-back this year. Shubman Gill is in red-hot form this year as he has smashed three hundred in his last three games played for the Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see how the young bowling unit of the four-time IPL champions go up against him.
For Chennai, Shivam Dube has been impressive throughout the season but in the previous clash he was trapped by the Gujarat Titans spin bowling at the Chepauk. However, the match will take place this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In the early hours of the morning, after a three-day game, CSK emerged as champions once again. Ruturaj and Devon Conway provided a strong start, with Conway's aggressive play. Noor Ahmad's bowling got GT the wickets, slowing CSK's scoring rate. Rahane hit sixes and boundaries, while Dube struggled. In the end, Jadeja sealed the victory with a six and a four, becoming a CSK legend.
With 10 needed off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja smashed the ball out of the park to hand CSK their best-ever win in the history of IPL.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Golden duck for MS Dhoni
In an unexpected turn of events, Dhoni's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Miller! It's a twist that almost nobody anticipated or desired. Mohit Sharma delivers a full ball outside off, and Dhoni decides to drive it. Unfortunately for him, the shot goes directly into the waiting hands of Miller at extra cover. Although it may not be the classic "finishes off in style" ending, there is still a chance for a happy ending for CSK. Dhoni's dismissal sees him depart without scoring, having faced just one delivery. He is caught by Miller off the bowling of Mohit Sharma.
Live Score CSK 150/5 (13) CRR: 11.54 REQ: 10.5
Chennai Super Kings need 21 runs in 12 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Mohit removes Rayudu
Rayudu's aggressive attempt is thwarted by Mohit Sharma, who takes a brilliant caught and bowled catch! Mohit makes a comeback with this wicket. Delivering a well-pitched ball at a regular pace, he lures Rayudu into attempting a slog. However, Rayudu fails to connect cleanly, resulting in a high shot off the bat that goes straight back to the bowler, offering an easy catch. The crowd erupts with cheers as this dismissal signifies the arrival of MS Dhoni to the crease. Rayudu departs after scoring 19 runs off 8 deliveries, including 1 four and 2 sixes.
Live Score CSK 149/4 (12.4) CRR: 11.76 REQ: 9.43
Chennai Super Kings need 22 runs in 14 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Shivam Dube on fire
Shivam Dube has finally started connecting as he hit two consecutive sixes vs Rashid Khan.
Live Score CSK 133/3 (12) CRR: 11.08 REQ: 12.67
Chennai Super Kings need 38 runs in 18 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rahane Departs
Rahane falls victim to Mohit Sharma, caught by Shankar! This marks Mohit Sharma's 25th wicket of the season, and it's safe to say that a significant portion of his dismissals have come from slower deliveries, just like this one. Mohit cleverly delivers a slower-length ball outside off, and Rahane anticipates it. Despite being prepared for the slower ball, Rahane fails to execute his shot successfully, resulting in a catch by Shankar. Rahane departs after contributing 27 runs off 13 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score CSK 117/3 (10.5) CRR: 10.8 REQ: 12.96
Chennai Super Kings need 54 runs in 25 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rahane, Dube Keep CSK In Hunt
Rahane finishes Rashid's over with two back-to-back boundaries making it a 13-run over.
Live Score CSK 112/2 (10) CRR: 11.2 REQ: 11.8
Chennai Super Kings need 59 runs in 30 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Noor Ahmad finish with 2/17
Match winning spell by Noor Ahmad as he takes two big wickets and give just 17 runs in 18 balls.
Live Score CSK 99/2 (9) CRR: 11 REQ: 12
Chennai Super Kings need 72 runs in 36 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rahane takes on Little
Ajinkya Rahane has hit two beautiful sixes against Little just with his timing. 16 runs from the 8th over.
Live Score CSK 94/2 (8) CRR: 11.75 REQ: 11
Chennai Super Kings need 77 runs in 42 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Gaikwad Departs
Conway, looking to capitalize, takes on Noor Ahmad but falls victim to an excellent catch by Mohit Sharma! This moment carries immense significance in the game. Noor delivers a shorter ball with added bounce, and it holds up on the surface. Conway positions himself on the backfoot, intending to powerfully punch it over long-off. However, due to the ball holding up, he fails to connect with enough force.
Live Score CSK 78/2 (7) CRR: 11.14 REQ: 11.62
Chennai Super Kings need 93 runs in 48 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Gaikwad Departs
It's a wicket! The catch was taken by an Afghan, off the bowling of another Afghan. The Gujarat team celebrates. The delivery was a fast and full dart aimed at the off stump. Gaikwad attempted a powerful shot but ended up getting a thick outside edge, sending the ball high up in the air. Rashid Khan, positioned at backward point, settled comfortably under it and made the catch. Gaikwad is dismissed by Noor Ahmad, scoring 26 runs off 16 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.
Live Score CSK 74/1 (6.3) CRR: 11.38 REQ: 11.41
Chennai Super Kings need 97 runs in 51 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Devon Conway Near Fifty
Conway hits a six to make it 14 runs over. No bowler from GT has looked threatening so far. CSK are on top.
Live Score CSK 72/0 (6) CRR: 12 REQ: 11
Chennai Super Kings need 99 runs in 54 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Noor Ahmad into the attack
Noor Ahmad bowls a decent over with just 6 runs from it with no boundaries
Live Score CSK 58/0 (5) CRR: 11.6 REQ: 11.3
Chennai Super Kings need 113 runs in 60 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Powerplay over
Rashid Khan into the attack but he fails to get the breakthrough. Rashid hit for a six and a four by Ruturaj and a boundary by Conway.
Live Score CSK 52/0 (4) CRR: 13 REQ: 10.82
Chennai Super Kings need 119 runs in 66 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: CSK On Top
Back-to-back boundaries by Conway against Shami to make it another big over for CSK.
Live Score CSK 35/0 (3) CRR: 11.67 REQ: 11.33
Chennai Super Kings need 136 runs in 72 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 15 overs due to rain, Target 171 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Conway on fire
Conway hit Hardik for a six and a boundary in the over. 14 runs from the over.
Live Score CSK 24/0 (2) CRR: 12 REQ: 11.31
Chennai Super Kings need 147 runs in 78 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 15 overs due to rain, Target 171 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Here we go then!
The players from GT gather in a huddle, with Hardik taking charge and doing all the talking. As the huddle breaks, it's Miller's turn to address the team. Meanwhile, the openers from CSK make their way towards the centre of the field.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: New Rules
CSK need 171 runs in 15 overs.
Powerplay is 4 overs
Each bowler can bowl maximum 3 overs.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Match To Start At 12.10 AM
CSK need 170 runs to win 5th title. Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra, and Stephen Fleming have just joined the umpires' huddle. I notice that Rod Tucker is holding a piece of paper, possibly containing important information. It seems that the game is set to begin at 12:10 AM, and there are rumors suggesting it will be a 15-over match.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Umpires look unhappy with wet outfield
The umpires look unhappy with the outfield and it is unlikely that the match starts at 11.45 PM. Which means we are not going to have the full game.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Umpires out for inspection
The umpires step onto the field, their attention drawn to the specific pitch under scrutiny while the Super Sopper diligently carries out its task. There is still some sawdust being applied to the edges, indicating ongoing efforts to improve the pitch.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Still a full game is expected
The next inspection is scheduled for 11:30 PM, allowing a minimum of 45 minutes before potentially losing overs, as reported by the host broadcasters. There have been numerous lively discussions taking place on the field, primarily focused on one of the saturated corner pitches within the square. However, it is evident that the pitch has significantly improved compared to its condition just 20 minutes ago.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Next inspection at 11.30 PM
The ground staff has performed exceptionally well in addressing the condition of the practice pitch. They skillfully applied a combination of sawdust and green sand, and they are currently diligently rolling it to ensure that the ground is prepared for the game as soon as possible. Javagal Srinath, the match referee, and the umpires are engaged in a conversation with the ground staff.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Play likely to start soon
As the umpires make their way onto the field for inspection, there are noticeable sections of the outfield and practice pitches that remain quite saturated, indicating significant dampness.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Players are warming up
As the live broadcast captures the scene, players can be seen examining the playing surface with great attention, while a few take the opportunity to test the condition of the outfield. The camera captures the surface, revealing visible patches forming as Rayudu walks across it, his spikes causing it to break. It appears that the preparations might require more time than initially anticipated, creating a sense that the delay could be extended.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Good News
UPDATE _
Rain has stopped in Ahmedabad and the covers are off.
Pitch inspection to take place at 10:45 PM IST.#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Covers are off
Covers are off but most of the pitches are wet including the one we are using for the match.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Who will win if rain continues?
If necessary, the game can be delayed until 12:26 PM IST for a 5-over-per-side match.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Weather Update
Weather in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Ahj5PDNCrv
— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) May 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: It's not a good sign for CSK
The ground staff is facing a challenge in maintaining the covers in place due to strong winds sweeping across the ground. Fortunately, we still have a two-hour window before we start losing overs, as mentioned by the host broadcasters. Judging from the live pictures, it appears that it will take approximately 20-30 minutes to complete the necessary clean-up once the rain subsides.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: CSK need 5 overs of game
CSK need this score by the end of the 5th over: 43 runs without any wicket, 48 runs with one wicket, 55 runs with two wickets down and 65 runs with three wickets.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Covers On
Oh dear! The rain is pouring heavily now. The bails have been dislodged, signalling the suspension of play. The groundstaff quickly rushes onto the field, covering the pitch to protect it. They are now bringing in larger covers to cover the entire playing area, including the square.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rain makes a surprise entry
As we were preparing to start the second innings, that the "covers have been brought on" due to a light drizzle that has begun.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Mid-innings break
GT will be thrilled with their massive score of 214 in the final. Runs on the board in pressure games can be crucial, giving them an advantage. CSK's missed catches and run-out opportunities may prove decisive. Chahar's dropped catch of Gill on 2 was costly as 30 runs followed in the next two overs, giving GT the momentum. Jadeja missed a run-out chance but deceived Gill later. Saha scored a fifty, but Sudharsan was the game-changer, showcasing exceptional batting skills. Despite Pathirana's late surge, CSK's bowling was off target. Chasing a target above 200 in an IPL final is an enormous challenge.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rashid Departs On Last Ball Of The Innings
Rashid Khan falls victim to Pathirana's delivery, caught by Gaikwad! Pathirana concludes his spell on a high note, but the GT team has posted a formidable total on the scoreboard. The ball was delivered with a fuller length, and Rashid Khan attempted to hit it down the ground towards long-on. However, his timing was off, and Ruturaj positioned himself to the right to take the catch comfortably.
Live Score GT 214/4 (20) CRR: 10.7
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Falls Short Of Century
Pathirana strikes and Sai Sudharsan is dismissed, leg before wicket! What a remarkable innings it has been from Sai Sudharsan! He has truly showcased his skills and versatility tonight. The delivery was a full one, angling in from outside the off stump. Sai Sudharsan attempted to play it across but failed to connect, resulting in the ball hitting his pads. The umpire didn't hesitate to raise his finger. Despite the unsuccessful review, Sai Sudharsan has achieved the highest score by an uncapped player in an IPL final!
Live Score GT 212/3 (19.3) CRR: 10.87
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Sai on fire
Sai Sudharsan is the main man for Gujarat Titans tonight, he is batting on 79 off 42 balls with Hardik Pandya 14 (9). GT will eye 210 plus runs on the board for sure from here on.
GT: 189/2 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Sai hits fifty
Sai Sudharsan has completed his fifty and is batting on 67 off 37 balls at the moment with five fours and four maximums. Gujarat Titans eyeing a massive total at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
GT: 167/2 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Saha departs
Wriddhiman Saha 54 (39) caught by MS Dhoni bowled by Deepak Chahar. Chennai Super Kings finally get the dangerman Saha out after he scored 54 off 39 balls. Deepak makes amends for the dropped catch earlier.
GT: 131/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Score: Rain scare
There was a slight drizzle after the end of the 12th over but it has finished now. Gujarat Titans have got Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan in the middle batting in fine rhythm at the moment. Saha is batting on 53 off 37 balls.
GT: 124/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Pathirana into the attack
Matheesha Pathirana brought into the attack by MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK will hope he finds his rhythm soon and causes some chaos in the GT batting lineup.
GT: 101/1 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Gujarat need to push
Gujarat Titans need to push the run-rate now with Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. Maheesh Theeksana and Ravindra Jadeja into the attack for Chennai Super Kings.
GT: 85/1 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Chennai in control
Chennai Super Kings in control of this contest at the moment after Shubman Gill's wicket. Wriddhiman Saha is still looking to attack the bowling with Sai Sudharsan on the other end.
GT: 79/1 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 39 (20) stumped by MS Dhoni bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. What a wicket! Chennai Super Kings bounce back in this contest as the man in form departs.
GT: 68/1 (7.1 Overs)
IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Gujarat on top
Gujarat Titans look in complete control of this contest as both openers are batting in fine rhythm at the moment. How much will that Shubman Gill's dropped catch cost the Chennai Super Kings in this contest?
GT: 45/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Big moment
Shubman Gill has been dropped by Deepak Chahar on 3, a big moment in the final as the man with three centuries in his last three games has been dropped. Gujarat Titans now look to get things going as Saha takes on Chahar in the third over.
GT: 18/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Action begins!
Here we go! Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the innings for Gujarat Titans eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings bring in Deepak Chahar to attack the stumps with the new ball.
GT: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Pathirana key for Chennai
Chennai Super Kings will be hoping that Matheesha Pathirana will bring out his best game tonight. CSK's young bowling unit has blown hot and cold this year. Gujarat Titans will hope opener Shubman Gill continues his stellar form.
LIVE GT vs CSK score: Playing 11s
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss report
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: King performing in the closing ceremony
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony is underway and it is the famous singer King performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
King performing in the closing ceremony of IPL. pic.twitter.com/BXR6RjsPOT
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss at 7
The weather is clear and we are set to have a cricket game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the final match of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Virat Kohli comes to rescue
The heavy rainfall presented a formidable obstacle for the numerous spectators endeavoring to leave the stadium amidst the continuing downpour. It was in this challenging situation that the Kohli poster became instrumental. In honor of the IPL 2023 final, the organizers had embellished the venue with colossal posters featuring remarkable moments of the players from the season. One of these posters depicted Kohli and was enthusiastically embraced by fans supporting both CSK and GT. Seeking refuge beneath the poster, these devoted fans ingeniously employed it as an improvised umbrella to guide their passage out of the stadium.
Kohli-Kohli chants in final Match of IPL as King providing them a shelter.
The Aura of God Virat Kohli! __ pic.twitter.com/DBSct4hukQ
— Shaurya (@Kohli_Dewotee) May 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Pitch Report
In the recent matches held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, we have witnessed thrilling contests characterized by high scores, as teams have managed to post impressive totals. The pitch has predominantly favored batsmen, providing them with the opportunity to score runs freely once they find their rhythm. Nevertheless, bowlers have been able to influence the run rate by exploiting changes in pace and spin. Considering the importance of the toss, the team winning it would most likely choose to bat first, aiming to establish a dominant position by setting a formidable total on the scoreboard.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Kapil Dev On MS Dhoni
Kapil expressed his gratitude, saying, "He's been playing for 15 years. What else do we want from him? Should he continue playing for the rest of his life? It won't happen." Kapil emphasized the importance of recognizing Dhoni's significant achievements, particularly his instrumental role in leading the team, stating, "We should be thankful that a player (of such caliber) came who continued playing for 15 years. He may not play tomorrow or next season, but Dhoni has played some brilliant cricket towards the end. He may not have scored heavily but has kept hold of the team. This shows the importance of a captain. Maybe, in other games, the captain isn't that important, but in cricket, it's significant, and that's what Dhoni has shown."
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium's Leaking Roof Sparks Outrage
The stadium presented a sorry spectacle as the ground was drenched in rainwater, prompting officials to call off play for the day. A message flashed on the giant screen urged the fans to safeguard their physical tickets. Adding to the fans' frustrations, reports of a leaking roof at the Narendra Modi Stadium circulated on social media. Images and videos depicting the situation were widely shared, with one video caption highlighting the irony of the biggest stadium, under the richest cricket board, experiencing leaks.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Reserve Day Weather
Based on Accuweather's forecast, the weather was predicted to be mostly clear throughout the day, with a mere 3% chance of rain in the evening. The hourly weather updates also indicated minimal chances of precipitation. While there was a slight chance of rain during the day, the match schedule coincided with clearer conditions. IPL officials confirmed that fans holding tickets for the Sunday match could use the same tickets to attend the rescheduled game on Monday.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Rain stops
Rain has stopped in Ahmedabad but the tension is still there as it can come back any time. Fans would be hoping to get a full-game of cricket after a frustrating Sunday night in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Fans sleep at station
MS Dhoni fans were spotted sleeping at the station in Ahmedabad after the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got postponed due to rainstorm at the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium.
It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U
— Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023
LIVE CSK vs GT score: Bad news
Rain is expected at 3 PM (IST) in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT. Fans will keep their fingers crossed and hope it goes away during the match time.
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Pitch report
The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium would have surely changed after a rainy Sunday night which postponed the final blockbuster between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Will MS Dhoni play next season?
MS Dhoni is about to turn 42 years of age and it hurts to accept that it is likely his last season with the Chennai Super Kings this year. Former teammate and India legend Virender Sehwag has clarified whether MSD will use the 'impact player' rule as his tool for the next season.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Gaikwad vs Shami
The powerplay is going is to be interesting in this final, on one end we will have Mohammed Shami vs Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway and on another, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha will be facing Deepak Chahar.
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Dube vs GT spinners
Shivam Dube will be up against the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad tonight in the middle-over phase where he has impressive with some big shots against opposition's spin bowling. It will be interesting to see how he goes about his business tonight against one of the best.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Best Playing XI of IPL 2023 so far
Shubman Gill to Suryakumar Yadav. Mohammad Shami to Matheesha Pathirana. Ahead of IPL 2023 final, we check out best playing 11 of IPL 2023.
Check best playing XI from the IPL 2023 ahead of final on Monday HERE.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's incredible IPL records
MS Dhoni is set to become the first cricketer to play in 250 matches in Indian Premier League. Here are some of the other incredible records of CSK skipper.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: All you need to know about Reserve Day
The IPL 2023 Final will be decided on a 'Reserve Day' for the first time in the history of the T20 league. Rain washed out all play Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
MS Dhoni or Hardik Pandya? Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: Rashid Khan Vs Ruturaj Gaiwad
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan's T20 numbers against Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu are not that impressive. Gaikwad has struck at 147.36 (84 off 57) against him, albeit while falling to him twice in six encounters. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker for GT in IPL 2023 with 26 wickets while Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK with 564 runs in 15 matches.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami vs Devon Conway
Mohammed Shami has a favourable match-up against Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has dismissed Conway three times in three innings, with the batter managing just five runs across 12 balls. Shami is the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans with 28 wickets while Conway is the highest run-getter for CSK with 625 runs. Who will come out on top in IPL 2023 Final tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: CSK have lost only 1 out of last 5 matches
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have hit top form ahead of the IPL 2023 Final. CSK have lost just 1 out of their last 5 matches in IPL 2023 as compared to defending champions Gujarat Titans, who have lost 2 out of their last 5 matches, including the Qualifier 1 to CSK. Can CSK stop GT from winning their second successive IPL title on Monday?
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni set to announce retirement
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is set to play his 250th and final IPL match in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans, which will take place on a 'Reserve Day' tonight.
Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Match tickets to be valid on Monday
There is good news for the fans who turned up in large numbers for IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The BCCI have announced that the match tickets will be valid on Monday as well, the reserve day. "Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th," the BCCI said in a statement.
GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat Titans become champions if reserve day is washed out
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will become the IPL champions for the second successive season if the IPL 2023 final is washed out on the reserve day on Monday. GT finished in 1st place on the points table after the league stages while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had finished in 2nd place.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Match details
Checkout the match details of May 29 for the Reserve Day final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Toss time: 7 PM (IST)
Start time: 7:30 PM (IST)
Chances of rain: Three percent as per the weather report.
NOTE: Those who are planning to watch the game from the stadium tomorrow have to take the same tickets they received for the Sunday clash between CSK and GT.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Weather report of tomorrow
The weather conditions suggested that there was a sixty percent chance of rain on Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but the forecast for Monday is very good news for cricket fans. There is only a three-percent chance of rain on Monday (May 29) in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Match postponed
The final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has beeb postponed for tomorrow. The waiting game had to come to end finally. The rain started at 7pm (IST) and since then it did not stop.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Official update to come soon
The official update will come out soon as we will have some news at 11:00 PM (IST) from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Umpires give update
"The conditions were quite good, even after 3 hours of rain, we were quite hopeful but unfortunately, the rain came back again. 12:06 is the latest we can start and the groundsmen have an hour in hand to do the mop up work, We were trying to push the game as deep as possible tonight but if it doesn’t stop till 11, we will have to come back tomorrow. It should be around 60 minutes for the groundsmen to get the ground ready for having a game," said Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker.
The conditions suggest that game is unlikely to happen tonight and it will take at least one hour of time to make the conditions playable.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Rain continues
Rain continues to spoil the party in Ahmedabad, the groundstaff will give their best to make the cricket match happen tonight but it is really tough looking at the conditions at the moment. Appreciation for the groundstaff, here is picture of how keen they are to make the game happen tonight.
Groundsmen are the unsung heroes!
4 people under one umbrella when the rain is pouring just to see everything goes right and we get to see a match. Massive credits to them for their hardwork. pic.twitter.com/7hkNyKzAc3
— VOICE OF CHRISTY (@srikrishna396) May 28, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: 20 Over game not possible
We have started losing overs now as a 20-over game is not possible now. The cutoff time for a cricket match to happen is 12:06 AM (IST), as per a Cricbuzz report. Will we see a cricket match tonight in Ahmedabad?
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Match Likely To Go In Reserve Day
As the rain persists, the covers remain securely in position. We eagerly await an improvement in the weather conditions. However, it appears increasingly unlikely that a 20-over-per-side match will take place.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rain Returns
Despite our initial optimism, the rain has unexpectedly returned, dampening our spirits. It has truly been that kind of evening. However, if the rain subsides and the match commences as planned, the revised playing conditions are as follows: a 19-over game starting at 9:45 PM, a 17-over game at 10 PM, and a 15-over game at 10:30 PM.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Rain stops
The rain has stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the players are out with their coaching staff to take a look at the conditions. Umpires will be inspecting the conditions soon.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: No update from Ahmedabad
There is no update from the Narendra Modi Stadium as rain continues to frustrate at the venue. A little piece of information, Ambati Rayudu has announced in retirement ahead of the IPL 2023 final.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: More bad news
The rain just got heavier in Ahmedabad, it frustrates us to tell this but things don't look good at the moment for a cricket match. The final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is likely to get washed out tonight.
LIVE Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023 Final: Ugly Scenes in Ahmedabad
It is not looking good at the moment as the rain continues to frustrate at the Narendra Modi Stadium. No update from the stadium, the only news is that rain continues to frustrate in the IPL 2023 final.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Will we have a game tonight?
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players would be keen to get things going as soon as possible but the rain has kept on frustrating them. There were smiles around the stadium when the rain stopped for a minute around 7:30 PM but since then it has been frustrating.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Rain continues to frustrate
Rain continues to frustrate at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final game between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans does has a reserve day but fans are hoping both teams get things done tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: News on overs
No overs will be lost until 9:35 PM (IST), so if the rain goes away, we can expect a full 20-over game. A five-over game will be played until 11:56 PM (IST). If rain does not goes away, the final will be played tomorrow (May 29).
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: What if the cutoff time?
The cutoff time is 11:56 PM for a five-over contest, let's hope for the best. Just a reminder, there is no reserve day if the game gets cancelled tonight. GT will win the title if rain plays spoilsport, as per a Cricbuzz report.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT final: Is there a reserve day?
Cricbuzz confirms that there is no reserve day kept if the final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans gets washed out tonight. Let's hope the rain goes away soon and we can have a brilliant match.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: More bad news
The rain is not stopping at the moment and there is no update on when the inquiry will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The pitch report suggested that batting first should idea before the rain but now bowling first after winning the toss could be a temptation.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss delayed
The toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final has been delayed due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. The drainage system at the venue if good but the ground staff team would need at least 45 minutes to get the ground ready for a cricket match.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: What if rain washes out the final?
The rain in Ahmedabad has certainly raised a lot of questions following the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The reports suggests that until 10:10 PM (IST), there will be no overs lost in the final game.
If the game gets completely washed out because of rain today, the final will take place tomorrow and if rain spoils the party tomorrow as well - the trophy will be shared, as per reports.
IPL 2023 Final can commence as late as 10.10pm without any overs being lost. pic.twitter.com/lJxrd9LXKF
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2023
If Rain doesn't stop then there is a reserve day tomorrow and if the match doesn't happen tomorrow then the Trophy will be shared . pic.twitter.com/8IQgTAUFmH
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Bad news
It has started drizzling in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and the covers have come on. The rain is getting heavier, oh boy, it is looking very ugly at the moment for cricket fans around the globe.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Final: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The two captains - Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni will be coming out for toss shortly. Stay tuned!
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Jadeja vs Miller
While Ravindra Jadeja managed to bowl David Miller for just four runs in Qualifier 1, overall, Miller has an excellent record against him. Miller has scored 121 runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.05, suffering two dismissals. Jadeja has yet to dismiss Shubman Gill in T20 cricket, with Gill accumulating 68 runs off 48 balls against him at a strike rate of 141.66.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: All eyes on Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma could be a valuable asset for the Titans to counter Ambati Rayudu. In their previous matchups, Mohit has dismissed Rayudu six times in just 44 balls, conceding a mere 54 runs. As for MS Dhoni, he has scored 48 runs off 24 balls against Mohit, resulting in two dismissals.