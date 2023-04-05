The first-choice captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant is recovering from injuries he suffered from a horrific accident last year December. Following the incident, DC hung his jersey on the roof of its dug-out in their opening game of the IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the gesture didn't go well with the BCCI officials.

The officials seem to believe that the gesture was a bit over the line as these things look only good in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. The reports suggest that the idea of hanging Pant's jersey was coach Ricky Ponting's idea. (Watch: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rishabh Pant Attends DC vs GT Match)

"It seemed a bit over the top. Such a gesture is reserved in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. In this case, it was neither. Rishabh is well and truly on his way to recovery faster than one expected. So while it was done with a noble intention, it is learnt that BCCI has politely told the franchise to avoid such gesture in future," an IPL source was quoted as saying by The Times Now.

In the second game of Delhi Capitals, fans could not keep calm at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Pant was seen in attendance during the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash on Tuesday. In his absence, Australia's David Warner is leading the Delhi franchise in the IPL 2023 season. (Sehwag Slams Prithvi Shaw, Advises Him To Learn From Gill and Gaikwad)

Delhi Capitals are yet to register their first win of the season as they first lost to the Lucknow Super Giants followed up by a defeat against the defending champs Gujarat Titans.