Watch: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rishabh Pant Attends DC vs GT Match

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant was in attendance during the clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Watch the video below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Watch: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rishabh Pant Attends DC vs GT Match

Fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could not keep calm as star cricketer Rishabh Pant was seen in attendance during the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 clash on Tuesday. Pant is missing from the Indian Premier League after sustaining multiple injuries from a horrific accident last year in December. In Pant's absence, David Warner is leading the Delhi franchise in the 2023 IPL season.

Watch the video below:

