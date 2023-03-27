IPL 2023: Big Blow To RR As Key Bowler Ruled Out, Sandeep Sharma Named As Replacement

Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2023 season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna. Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt.

Earlier when Sandeep went unsold in the IPL 2023 mini-auction he was left disheartened and disappointed that no team wanted him in their squad. Sandeep Sharma has a total of 114 wickets in his Indian Premier League career and has played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals are his third IPL team of his career.

It is being reported that even the Mumbai Indians were interested in signing the veteran pacer after their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the upcoming tournament was confirmed. (Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Possible Playing 11: Team Bank On Andre Russell Firepower In Absence Of Skipper Shreyas Iyer)

IPL 2023 RR Squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root. (IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions)

IPL 2023: PBKS named Short as Bairstow replacement

Punjab Kings have signed uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow. The England wicket-keeper batter is ruled out of TATA IPL 2023 as he is yet to fully recover from an injury he sustained in September. This will be Short’s maiden IPL season. The opening batter was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recent edition of the Big Bash League for scoring 458 runs and taking 11 wickets with his off-spin. Short has been signed for his base price of INR 20 lakh.