Watch: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement, Says THIS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the name, the captain and the leader, who has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since it's inaugural edition in 2008 is very close to call time from the cash-rich league. MSD retired from international cricket in 2020 breaking millions of hearts of his fans around the globe. The 41-year-old is once again leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 edition of the IPL which is highly speculated as MS Dhoni last year in the competition.

Recently in an event, Dhoni was asked about his retirement from the Indian Premier League to which he replied, "I don't want to put pressure on the coach and the team by saying anything now (with a laughter)."

"There's lot of time to take that call (Retirement). Right now we have a lot of games and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," he added. (Watch: Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson, RR Skipper Answers In Style)

Watch what he said below:

Dhoni has maintained himself quite well given he's 41 years of age. Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson believes that Dhoni is fit to play cricket for the next 3 or 4 years if he wants for the Chennai Super Kings. Arguably, it is visible that MS Dhoni is showing no signs of slowing down especially after he hit the fastest bowler in the world at the moment (Mark Wood) for two maximums from two balls in CSK's recent clash against LSG.

CSK got off to a bad start in their IPL 2023 season as they suffered from a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the first game. However, they bounced back with three back-to-back victories over Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The Chennai Super Kings next face the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.