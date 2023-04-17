Watch: Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson, RR Skipper Answers In Style

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals locked horns at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in what was a repeat of last year's IPL final. It was also the matchup between two teams who were on top of the table in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. With two quality sides battling it out against each other, it was a feast of quality duels between some superstar cricketers. It was Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra, Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan with many more eye-catching battles on the table.

During the second innings, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya tried to play mind games with the opposition captain Sanju Samson. As Shami was walking back to his bowling mark, Pandya was seen saying a few words to Sanju. However, the RR skipper stayed quiet and later on replied with his bat in style. The video of the incident went viral as Sanju Samson smashed Rashid Khan all over the park. (LIVE RCB vs CSK Score Here)

Watch the video below:

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler cheaply, Rajasthan Royals were in deep trouble with being 4 wickets down and just having 66 runs on the board. An attacking partnership between man of the match Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson got RR right back into the contest. (IPL 2023: Nitish Rana And Hrithik Shokeen Slapped With Big Fine After Verbal Clash, Suryakumar Yadav In The Dock For THIS Reason)

Samson was at his best as it's not routine to see Rashid Khan getting thrashed for three back-to-back maximums in a cricket game. Samson walked back to the pavilion after scoring 60 off 32 but Hetmyer kept the Royals in the contest. A little support from R Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel got the Rajasthan Royals their first win against the Gujarat Titans. Royals are now on top of the points table with four wins from their five matches played so far.