IPL 2023: Who has the biggest purse? Check full squads, slots left before December mini auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises released their rosters a day after the retention deadline date on Tuesday. The 10 teams are not set to take part in the IPL 2023 auction which will take place in Kochi on December 23 before the blockbuster tournament commences next year. A total number of 163 cricketers were retained by their respective franchises which also had 50 overseas stars. Meaning a total of 87 slots are still available for the upcoming auction. Notably, a total of Rs 206.5 crore is remaining in the auction pool for the franchises.

IPL 2023: Which team has the biggest and smallest purse/budget?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the team with the biggest amount remaining in their purse and they will walk into the auction with Rs 42.25 crore whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will walk in with the smallest budget of Rs. 7.05.

Here's details about every team's squad, retentions, and budget ahead IPL 2023:

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: 18

Overseas players retained: 6

Money spent: Rs. 74.55 crore

Purse left: Rs. 20.45

Available slots and Overseas slots left: 7 and 2

CSK's retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: MS Dhoni (captain), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (INR 3.6 crore), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), KM Asif (INR 20 lakh), Narayan Jagadeesan (INR 20 lakh), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Adam Milne (INR 1.9 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: 20

Overseas players retained: 6

Money spent: Rs. 75.55 crore

Purse left: Rs. 19.45 crore

Available slots: 5

Overseas slots left: 2

DC retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

DC players traded-in ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Aman Khan

DC released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 crore), Tim Seifert (INR 50 lakh), Ashwin Hebbar (INR 20 lakh), Srikar Bharat (INR 2 crore), Mandeep Singh (INR 1.1 crore)

Gujarat Titans

Players retained: 18

Overseas players retained: 5

Money spent: Rs. 75.75

Purse left: Rs. 19.25 crore

Available slots: 7

Overseas slots left: 3

GT retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

GT released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 50 lakh), Lockie Ferguson (INR 10 crore), Dominic Drakes (INR 1.1 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (INR 50 lakh), Jason Roy (INR 2 crore), Varun Aaron (INR 50 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: 14

Overseas players retained: 5

Money spent: Rs. 87.95 crore

Purse left: Rs. 7.05 crore

Available slots: 11

Overseas slots left: 3

KKR retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

KKR players traded-in ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

KKR released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Pat Cummins (INR 7.25 crore), Sam Billings (INR 2 crore), Aman Khan (INR 20 lakh), Shivam Mavi (INR 7.25 crore), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1 crore), Chamika Karunaratne (INR 50 lakh), Aaron Finch (INR 1.5 crore), Alex Hales (INR 1.5 crore), Abhijeet Tomar (INR 40 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 1 crore), Ashok Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Baba Indrajith (INR 20 lakh), Pratham Singh (INR 20 lakh), Ramesh Kumar (INR 20 lakh), Rasikh Salam (INR 20 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (INR 20 lakh)

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained: 15

Overseas players retained: 4

Money spent: Rs. 71.65

Purse left: Rs. 23.35

Available slots: 10

Overseas slots left: 4

LSG retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Andrew Tye (INR 1 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crore), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh)

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: 16

Overseas players retained: 5

Money spent: Rs. 74.45 crore

Purse left: Rs. 20.55 crore

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots left: 3

MI retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

MI players traded-in ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Jason Behrendorff

MI released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Aryan Juyal (INR 20 lakh), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh), Daniel Sams (INR 2.6 crore), Fabian Allen (INR 75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.3 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 65 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.6 crore), Rahul Buddhi (INR 20 lakh), Riley Meredith (INR 1 crore), Sanjay Yadav (INR 50 lakh), Tymal Mills (INR 1.5 crore)

Punjab Kings

Players retained: 16

Overseas players retained: 5

Money spent: Rs. 62.8 crore

Purse left: Rs. 32.2 crore

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots left: 3

PBKS retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

PBKS released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Mayank Agarwal (INR 14 crore), Odean Smith (INR 6 crore), Vaibhav Arora (INR 2 crore), Benny Howell (INR 40 lakh), Ishan Porel (INR 20 lakh), Ansh Patel (INR 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (INR 20 lakh), Sandeep Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Writtick Chatterjee (INR 20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained: 18

Overseas players retained: 6

Money spent: Rs 86.25 crore

Purse left: Rs 8.75 crore

Available slots: 7

Overseas slots left: 2

RCB retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

RCB released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Jason Behrendorff (INR 75 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (INR 20 lakh), Chama Milind (INR 25 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (INR 20 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 1 crore)

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: 16

Overseas players retained: 4

Money spent: Rs 81.8 crore

Purse left: Rs 13.2 crore

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots left: 4

RR retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Sanju Samson (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

RR released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Anunay Singh (INR 20 lakh), Corbin Bosch (INR 20 lakh), Daryl Mitchell (INR 75 lakh), James Neesham (INR 1.5 crore), Karun Nair (INR 1.4 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (INR 2 crore), Rassie van der Dussen (INR 1 crore), Shubham Garhwal (INR 20 lakh), Tejas Baroka (INR 20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: 12

Overseas players retained: 4

Money spent: Rs 52.75

Purse left: Rs 42.25

Available slots: 13

Overseas slots left: 4

SRH retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

SRH released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Nicholas Pooran (INR 10.75 crore), Jagadeesha Suchith (INR 20 lakh), Priyam Garg (INR 20 lakh), Ravikumar Samarth (INR 20 lakh), Romario Shepherd (INR 7.75 crore), Saurabh Dubey (INR 20 lakh), Sean Abbott (INR 2.4 crore), Shashank Singh (INR 20 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (INR 75 lakh), Sushant Mishra (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod