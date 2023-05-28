IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Start Time, List Of Performers, LIVE Streaming, Venue And Other Key Details

Ahead of the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, a closing ceremony has been planned by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 28. The closing night of the T20 league will see many stars light up the Narendra Modi stadium before cricketers get to the pitch. There will be a IPL Mid Show announced by IPL on their Twitter account in which two more performances have been planned. Needless to say, it will be a star-studded night in Ahmedabad on Sunday as more than 1 lakh spectators will be entertained by music and cricket.

The GT vs CSK final could also be MS Dhoni's last. Even if he returns for the next season, there is no surety of CSK again qualifying for the final in 2024. That is why there was a huge rush among fans to buy the tickets for the big game as they would get to see MSD captain in CSK colours probably the last time in a final. Super Kings are looking for their fifth title, that will be bring them on par with Mumbai Indians, who also have the same number of titles. On the other hand, GT can become the third team in the history of the Indian Premier League to win two back-to-back titles and the first-ever team to do it in the first two seasons.

A special message for @msdhoni & @hardikpandya7 _



A song for the fans ahead of the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final _ #CSKvGT



_ Presenting King _ as he gears up to perform at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad __@ChennaiIPL | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/U9XFe2bmc9 May 27, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2023 closing ceremony:

When will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will take place on May 28, the night of the IPL 2023 Final.

What is the venue for IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 final will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The closing ceremony will also take place at the same venue.

What time will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will begin at 6 pm IST, as tweeted by IPL. The match will start at either 7.30 pm or 8 pm IST, depending upon the length of the closing ceremony.

Who are all the performers at the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

For artistes will be performing at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. Singer King and rapper Nucleya will be performing from 6 pm IST. While rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi will be entertaining the crowd in IPL Mid Show.

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Live streaming and TV broadcast detils?

IPL 2023 closing ceremony can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.