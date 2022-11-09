IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals likely to release Shardul Thakur along with THESE four players

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to release their Rs 10.75 crore signing from last year ahead the new 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shardul Thakur was a huge investment as DC were very confident on the 2021 IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Thakur failed to make a huge impact as per his price tag and now the franchise look to release the all-rounder. As per reports from Press Trust of India, Delhi Capitals are set to release five players including Shardul Thakur, K S Bharat and New Zealander Tim Seifert ahead of the player retention deadline on November 15.

The other two likely to be released are Mandeep Singh and Andhra opener Ashwin Hebbar. Thakur, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, had taken 15 wickets in 14 games in the 2022 edition but leaked close to 10 runs per over.

Ahead of the Indian Premier Legaue's next season in 2023, players will go under the hammer in a mini-auction. The 10 IPL teams will need to release players ahead of the next season and those players alongwith other new players.