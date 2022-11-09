topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL MINI-AUCTION

BREAKING: IPL 2023 mini-auction to take place on December 23 in Kochi

IPL Min Auction Date announced: Ahead of IPL 2023, players to go under hammer again, check date and venye here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: IPL 2023 mini-auction to take place on December 23 in Kochi

The IPL mini-auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. Ahead of the Indian Premier Legaue's next season in 2023, players will go under the hammer. The 10 IPL teams will need to release players ahead of the next season and those players alongwith other new players. 

More to follow...    

Live Tv

IPL mini-auctionIPL 2023 auctionIndian Premier LeagueIPL new auctionCricketIPL mini auction dateIPL mini auction date announced

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?