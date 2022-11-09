BREAKING: IPL 2023 mini-auction to take place on December 23 in Kochi
IPL Min Auction Date announced: Ahead of IPL 2023, players to go under hammer again, check date and venye here
The IPL mini-auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. Ahead of the Indian Premier Legaue's next season in 2023, players will go under the hammer. The 10 IPL teams will need to release players ahead of the next season and those players alongwith other new players.
More to follow...
