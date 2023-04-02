IPL 2023: Dhanashree Verma All Smiles As Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up 4 Wickets During Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash - Watch

Riding on fifties from Jos Buttler, Yashsavi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson followed by excellent bowling performance by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast-bowler Trent Boult, Rajasthan Royals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in match no. 4 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma was also at the venue supporting the Royals and she could not hide her emotions as Chahal picked up four wickets for RR against the Hyderabad franchise.

Last year's finalist, Rajasthan Royals got off to a fine start in the IPL 2023 as they defeated SRH by 72 runs. Chahal's performance in the IPL has been consistent as he was the highest wicket taker last season and this year he has already got four from his first game. Royals opener Jos Buttler also looked in fine rhythm as it looked like he picked up right from where he left last season. (IPL 2023: 'Sanju Samson Should Play For India,' Fans React To Rajasthan Royals Captain's Record-Breaking Knock Against SRH)

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 203/5 in 20 overs (Yashaswi Jaiswal 54 off 37, Jos Buttler 54 off 22 and Sanju Samson 55 off 32; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/41, T Natarajan 2/23) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 131/8 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 32 off 32, Mayank Agarwal 27 off 23; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17, Trent Boult 2/21) by 72 runs.