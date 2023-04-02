IPL 2023: 'Sanju Samson Should Play For India,' Fans React To Rajasthan Royals Captain's Record-Breaking Knock Against SRH
IPL 2023: Fans could not keep calm after Sanju Samson played a fiery knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 2).
It was a feast for cricket fans who love explosive batting during the Rajasthan Royal (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (April 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. First Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler got Rajasthan Royals to a fiery start in their innings breaking the franchise's record of most runs in the powerplay. Later on, captain Sanju Samson decided to smash the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers all over the park.
Samson finished his innings on 55 off 32 balls which had 4 maximums and 3 boundaries. After his fiery, former England cricketer Eoin Morgan was also left impressed as he said, "I am shocked he has not played much international cricket because not many players in the world can smash Adil Rashid like Sanju did in this match." (Jos The Boss: Rajasthan Royals Fans Can't Keep Clam As Jos Buttler Hits Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023)
Morgan said this during the match break on Star Sports TV Channel. Along with many cricketers, social media was also left in awe with Samson's stellar knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Checkout the reactions here...
Another brilliant batting performance from Sanju Samson.
This deserves to play for India man. #SRHvsRR #IPL23 pic.twitter.com/QFkLFNzCVK— VECTOR (@Vector_45R) April 2, 2023
Samson's first innings in an IPL season since 2020
74(32) vs CSK 2020
119(63) vs PBKS 2021
55(27) vs SRH 2022
50*(28) vs SRH 2023 — Nitish (@CricNitish45) April 2, 2023
Sanju Samson's 1st match Scores in Last 6 IPL
49 runs v SRH, 2018
30 runs v PBKS, 2019
74 runs v CSK, 2020
119 runs v PBKS, 2021
55 runs v SRH, 2022
55 runs v SRH, 2023*#SanjuSamson#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/GEJLWWKS2l — (@Suvhu0854) April 2, 2023
Sanju Samson vs SRH since 2018
10 innings
541 runs
Avg 67.63
SR 150.69#SanjuSamson #RajasthanRoyals #RRvSRH #SRHvsRR #RCBvMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/w9PMKQY0wY — (@BooksAndCricket) April 2, 2023
700+ runs against srh
Slowly Sanju Samson is becoming an ipl legend #SanjuSamson— ROCK LEEEEEEE(@Anandhu65949783) April 2, 2023
Sanju Samson vs SRH since 2018: 10 innings, 541 runs, Avg 67.63, SR 150.69
Sanju Samson became the batter with most runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad zooming past the likes of Virat Kohli and many more IPL legends. (Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming Details)
