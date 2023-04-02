IPL 2023: 'Sanju Samson Should Play For India,' Fans React To Rajasthan Royals Captain's Record-Breaking Knock Against SRH

It was a feast for cricket fans who love explosive batting during the Rajasthan Royal (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (April 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. First Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler got Rajasthan Royals to a fiery start in their innings breaking the franchise's record of most runs in the powerplay. Later on, captain Sanju Samson decided to smash the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers all over the park.

Samson finished his innings on 55 off 32 balls which had 4 maximums and 3 boundaries. After his fiery, former England cricketer Eoin Morgan was also left impressed as he said, "I am shocked he has not played much international cricket because not many players in the world can smash Adil Rashid like Sanju did in this match." (Jos The Boss: Rajasthan Royals Fans Can't Keep Clam As Jos Buttler Hits Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023)

Morgan said this during the match break on Star Sports TV Channel. Along with many cricketers, social media was also left in awe with Samson's stellar knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Checkout the reactions here...

Sanju Samson became the batter with most runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad zooming past the likes of Virat Kohli and many more IPL legends. (Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming Details)