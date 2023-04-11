Watch: Gambhir's Intense Handshake With Kohli After Silencing Bengaluru Crowd

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is a man of few words. In what is more interesting that Gambhir is a man with fewer expressions than words. However, a nail-biting thriller between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got him all pumped up after the result went KL Rahul's team way. Gambhir was seen silencing the M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd after the victory. No one was expecting Lucknow Super Giants to bounce back in the contest after losing three important wickets in the powerplay.

However, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran were in a different mood on the right track as they went all guns blazing against RCB bowling attack scoring two carnage-mode fifties.

Gambhir was never shy about his aggression and happiness to win a thrilling contest during his playing days and he showed the same kind of enthusiasm after LSG won the contest against RCB at their home.

The game went right down to the very last ball. After the win, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi with even captain KL Rahul were seen celebrating the thrilling victory. However, the one who left Twitter in awe was the crazy celebration Gambhir, who's currently the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis completed 300 sixes in T20 cricket on Monday. The 38-year-old struggled initially but smashed quick runs in the second half of the innings. He ended at an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours and five sixes. These five sixes took his six count in T20s to 301.

The RCB captain was also docked Rs 12 lakh – the first fine for IPL 2023 season for maintaining a slow over-rate.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs," a statement released by BCCI said.