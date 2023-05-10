IPL 2023: 'Grudges, Anger, Negativity…,' Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation Against Naveen ul-Haq's Instagram Stories

Weeks after Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq controversy, scenes have not yet settled between the two cricketers as the LSG bowler took an indirect dig at the RCB batter after he got out against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Kohli along with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen has been in the center of attraction on social media as all three faces involved in the tussle during the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match have been posting some cheeky uploads on the internet.

In the latest update, Kohli has shared a video of American actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who is seen talking about 'grudges and moving on from negativity in life'. This has happened after Naveen posted a picture of eating mangoes on his Instagram story right after Kohli got out during the RCB vs MI clash. Why is it relatable? Naveen's post showed he was watching the match on a TV screen with Piyush Chawla featured in it was seen. (Throwback: On This Day In 2008, CSK's Balaji Took First-Ever IPL Hat-Trick - Watch)

"No matter how much emotions and feeling that you have, or how much hurt you have, the life has to go on. Life doesn't stop for anybody. So if you don't process that, and understand you're stuck in whatever time period it is, you are hurt forever. Grudges, anger, negativity… I don't have time for it. Because I'm living so many positive things. I can't stand in the past, and bathe in what was wrong," Hart could be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video posted by Kohli here:

Virat Kohli Latest Instagram Story

Naveen's another dig at Kohli?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq posted some crypict Instagram Stories and the fans feel they were nothing but digs at Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after their loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night. Naveen posted two Instagram stories which seemed like indirect digs at Kohli during the IPL 2023 game. He shared picture of him watching the match from his hotel room while also enjoying some 'sweet mangoes'. The first photo was posted after Kohli got out. It instantly went viral on the internet, causing a social media furore. However, Naveen did not stop there and posted another Story, this time making it even more evident that he was taking a potshot at Kohli and RCB.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of mangoes and the live match action going on, on his TV and wrote: "Round 2 with these. One of the best mangoes I have ever had thanks @dhaval_parab bhai."