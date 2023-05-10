After 'Sweet Mangoes' Jibe, Naveen-ul-Haq Takes Another Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli's RCB After Loss To MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq posted some crypict Instagram Stories and the fans feel they were nothing but digs at Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after their loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night. Naveen posted two Instagram stories which seemed like indirect digs at Kohli during the IPL 2023 game. He shared picture of him watching the match from his hotel room while also enjoying some 'sweet mangoes'. The first photo was posted after Kohli got out. It instantly went viral on the internet, causing a social media furore. However, Naveen did not stop there and posted another Story, this time making it even more evident that he was taking a potshot at Kohli and RCB.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of mangoes and the live match action going on, on his TV and wrote: "Round 2 with these. One of the best mangoes I have ever had thanks @dhaval_parab bhai."

Check out his dig at Kohli here:

Gautam Gambhir too reacted on Kohli's wicket against MI

Not to forget, even LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who had a feud with Kohli in that controversial match, posted an Instagram Story after the fall of Kohli's wicket. He praised Jason Behrendorff for bowling an excellent spell with the photo of him watching the Kohli dismissal. It must be mentioned that Gambhir and Naveen appeared to be returning the favours to Kohli, who had posted similar Instagram stories when LSG got beaten in hands of Gujarat Titans, a day ago.

This social media war is not ending soon

The social media war beteen Kohli and Gambhir/Naveen does not appear to be ending soon. Usually, the cricketers leave their onfield issides on the ground and move on. That does not seem to be happening after the Kohli vs Gambhir/Naveen spat, which happened ten days ago at the end of the LSG vs RCB contest.

From Ravi Shastri to Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, everyone had reacted to the onfield feud between the Indian cricketers. Shastri advised Kohli and Gambhir to meet each other and bury the hatchet while Gavaskar and Sehwag called for fines for cricketers who get engaged in such a fight on the ground.

RCB slip further in Points Table

RCB lost to MI by 6 wickets and have slipped to seventh spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. They have 5 wins from 11 games and winning all 3 games here has become crucial if they wish to qualify for playoffs. Meanwhile Mumbai are now at the third spot with their sixth win from 11 games.