IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Make New Addition To Their Lucky Jersey From Last Year - Check GT's New Kit Here

After Lucknow Super Giants unveiled their new jersey, Gujarat Titans too have launched their brand new kit which consists of many elements from their last year's title-winning gear

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans have launched a new jersey ahead of IPL 2023. The basic design of the old jersey has been kept intact as well as the colour. GT, this year, have allowed to add some basic design elements that also inclucdes a 'star' right above the team logo on the chest. GT posted a video of the new jersey being stitched in a factory and later posted  a photo of their captain Hardik Pandya posing in the new kit. GT also wrote: "Proud to have a Star on our jersey! The much-loved jersey is back with enhancements that display our winning attitude. Watch the jersey come alive!"

Watch Titans new jersey below:

GT knew they cannot change the jersey's colour as the fans now associate with the same thanks to the title win in IPL 2022. Unlike Lucknow Super Giants, whose jersey received a lot of flak from the fans last year, GT have opted to keep the colour. LSG, ahead of IPL 2022, changed the design and colour of the jersey. But even this brand new kit has not gone down well with the fans.

