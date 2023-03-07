BCCI secretary Jay Shah along with star cricketer KL Rahul launched the new jersey for Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants. LSG have completely changed their jersey colour ahead of the IPL 2023 season. The KL Rahul-led side wore a greenish plus blue colour jersey in the 2022 season but they have now switched to a dark blue shade. The jersey release ceremony had Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Jayden Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan who are part of the 2023 squad. Team mentor Gautam Gambhir along with team owner Sanjeev Goenka were also present at the jersey unvieling event.

LSG will compete with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR), Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Group A of the IPL 2023. In their debut season of the IPL, LSG had a good run as they qualified for the playoffs. However, they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator clash.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.