IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya And MS Dhoni Are Very Similar As Captains, Says Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder R Sai Kishore feels Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are quite similar when it comes to leading a cricket team. Sai Kishore was with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for first two years of his IPL career before he was bought by GT in IPL auction. Speaking to group of journalists ahead of the first match of IPL 2023 on March 31 between GT and CSK, the Titans player said,"Hardik and Mahi bhai are very similar in the ways they handle things. Both are pretty calm." Sai Kishore said that he also admires how Hardik manages his success and failures. "One of the things I admire about Hardik is his ability to handle his success and failures equally well. That is something which is very unique about him. He is a pretty level-headed player," said the all-rounder.

The 26-year-old cricketer also spoke of the pressure of the champions tag and whether it will affect Titans in IPL 2023. He said, "The champions tag is always there. It is up to us to take it or not. We played last year and that's why we won. This year too to win our focus will be to try and play well and enjoy the game. The tag won't matter much if we can do well."

Speaking further on importance of being smart in T20s, Sai Kishore said that unlike red-ball cricket, in the shortest format of the game, you don't have the luxury to wait for the things to happen. "In T20s, you have to bery very smart. More than the skillset, I think it is played with the mind. The clarity over when you are going to attack, knowing what the batter is trying to do, you got to think about all these things in those 24 balls. You don't have a lot of luxury like in red ball cricket," he said.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore into the attack! Special day for the lad from Chennai who started off as a net bowler with #CSK, was part of one of their title-winning squad last season. We outbid __ other franchises to get him! _ pic.twitter.com/z7MxZc2bsa May 15, 2022

Sai Kishore played 5 games last year, picking up six wickets. He said that the enivronment in GT camp really helped him to perform to the best of his ability.

"The way management sees you throug your effort is importance. I was expensive at times and picked wickets too on other occasions but Ashish Nehra was always the same. That is something I am very grateful for," concluded Sai Kishore.