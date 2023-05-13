Watch: Hyderabad Crowd Chant Kohli's Name Pointing At Gambhir, Throw Objects At Lucknow Dugout After Controversial No-Ball Call

During the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (May 13), LSG's dugout became the victim of crowd trouble, leading to another controversy. The trouble erupted in the 19th over of the SRH innings when a no-ball decision was overturned after a Decision Review System (DRS) check. The commentators were surprised as the delivery from Avesh appeared to be above Abdul Samad's waist, but the third umpire concluded that the batter was crouching and the ball was above the stumps.

Crowd chanting "kohli-kohli" after someone threw chappal on Gambhir due to which game stopped. #SRHvsLSGpic.twitter.com/PLG7ssCZ6Y — K _ (@sarphiribalika_) May 13, 2023

Umpire: "Batsman is jumping so it's a fair delivery"



Wasn't it supposed to be crouching for a fair delivery? #SRHvLSG #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/V8AdTrYMDA — Aakash (@AakashAllen) May 13, 2023

Abdul Samad and Klaasen are taking SRH to a fighting total. Anything above 180 would be a good score on this pitch. #SRHvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/GpJIfkH4yH May 13, 2023

Brilliant last over by Yash, but Hyderabad has managed to go past a 180-run total. It will surely be a closely contested game. #SRHvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nmiCpk00ZZ — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 13, 2023

This decision did not sit well with the home crowd and resulted in the crowd troubles in Hyderabad. The LSG dugout alleged that an object was thrown at them, leading to a five-minute stoppage of the game. The local police also got involved in the matter, which occurred in the stand behind where the LSG team was seated.

"Disappointed, that's not what you expect from the home crowd. Broke our momentum as well. Not so great umpiring either, hope they stay consistent," SRH batter Henrick Klaasen said criticising the home crowd and the umpires.

Such incidents of crowd trouble are unacceptable and can potentially cause harm to players and spectators. It is essential to maintain the spirit of the game and respect the decision of the officials. The incident highlights the need for better security measures and crowd control at sporting events.



Meanwhile, On a pitch which had turn for the spinners, as seen from Lucknow captain Krunal Pandya's 2-24, Klaasen and Samad added 58 runs for the sixth wicket to give Hyderabad something to defend in an innings in which many got starts, but couldn't translate into a big score.



Electing to bat first, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma hit three fours in the first two overs, before the latter was beaten for pace and bounce by one banged in from Yudhvir Singh and took the glove edge to the keeper.



Rahul Tripathi had a fast start, sweeping and whipping off Krunal for two fours, followed by driving and scooping against Avesh Khan for back-to-back fours. It was followed by Anmolpreet slicing twice off Avesh to take 18 runs off the fifth over.



But Yash Thakur took him out in the final over of the Power-play, as Tripathi could only glove the bouncer on an attempted pull to the wicketkeeper. Anmolpreet continued to hit boundaries on the front foot and back foot before a leading edge on the chip was caught by Amit Mishra off his own bowling in the ninth over.



Klaasen was off the blocks quickly, reverse-sweeping off Mishra for four, followed by hammering Ravi Bishnoi for four and six respectively. But Krunal struck on consecutive deliveries in the 13th over to push Hyderabad on the backfoot.



Krunal extracted a sharp turn to have a charging down Aiden Markram stumped after going past his outside edge and then squared up Glenn Phillips on backfoot by uprooting his off-stump.



Klaasen continued to keep Hyderabad's charge afloat by pulling two short balls from Mishra for sixes over mid-wicket in the 16th over, with Samad supporting him by smacking Yash Thakur over mid-off and Krunal over long-on for a brace of maximums.



Samad followed it up by getting a big top-edge on a pull off Thakur for four and smacked Avesh high over long-on for six. Klaasen got a four off Avesh through a top-edge on pull, before holing out to long-on on the last ball of the 19th over. Samad then heaved Thakur over long-on for six in the final over to drag Hyderabad over 180.

