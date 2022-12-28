IPL 2023: 'I'm shocked...', Veteran pacer with 114 IPL wickets left disappointed after going unsold in auctions

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League auctions often gives us inspiring stories of young cricketers becoming millionaires overnight. However, it all produces some heart-breaking stories of veteran cricketers failing to get a spot in all ten franchises. Similarly, fast-bowler Sandeep Sharma fell short as not even a single IPL team showed interest in him in the IPL 2023 mini-auctions. Sandeep was left disheartened and disappointed after going unsold in the IPL auction. (Did MS Dhoni ask for Ben Stokes in CSK squad? CEO Viswanathan answers, READ)

The right-arm pacer has been a consistent performer in every team he played in the cash-rich league. To make his case stronger, we can also tell you that Sandeep is in the top-15 elite list of wicket-takers. Sandeep Sharma has a total of 114 wickets in his IPL career in 104 matches. He has played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I'm shocked and disappointed," Sandeep Sharma told Cricket.com.

"I don't know why I went unsold. I've done well whichever team I had played for and genuinely thought some team would bid for me. To be honest, I was not expecting this. Don't even know where it has gone wrong. In domestic cricket, I have been performing well. In the Ranji Trophy, last round, I took seven wickets. I did so well in Syed Mushtaq Ali."

"I have always strived to be consistent in my bowling. And that's the only thing in my hands. I can't control selection or non-selection. If a chance comes then good, or else, I have to keep doing good work," a hurt Sandeep said.

His base price was set at Rs 50 lakhs but the story is not over for him. He can still make it to any of the 10 teams in the league as an injury-replacement player. Sandeep has played brilliantly in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mustaq Ali tournament.