IPL 2023 Auction: Did MS Dhoni ask for Ben Stokes in CSK squad? CEO Viswanathan answers, READ

IPL 2023 mini auction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans could not keep calm after the franchise secured the services of Ben Stokes, arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world right now on Friday (December 23). As the bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) was getting intense for Stokes, CSK entered late to acquire the services of England's T20 World Cup champion. Many fans were speculating that it was captain MS Dhoni's advice to buy the England all-rounder. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked whether Dhoni asked the officials of CSK to bid for Stokes and he cleared the air on that speculation.

Viswanathan said that there was no message from MSD for Stokes and the franchise had come into the auctions aiming a big name all-rounder and they were happy to take Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore.

Fans could not keep calm thinking about Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni playing in the same team once again. Checkout the reactions below:

Ben Stokes and Ms Dhoni Reunion

There can't be a better Duo Than This...., Two Favourite players in the same team And So we Love Chennai This much and Found another reason after Mahi getting retired.

But Gone From Rajasthan...#ChennaiSuperKings #BenStokes #MsDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZLYrQcsLQ9 — Devanshu Maheshwari (@tweets_devanshu) December 23, 2022

MS Dhoni & Ben Stokes' Reunion in IPL. pic.twitter.com/RI2oM9AlVa — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 23, 2022

MAN OF THE MATCH in WORLD CUP FINALS



MS Dhoni x Ben Stokes #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kElPmZFNVi — DHONI Trends (@TrendsDhoni) December 23, 2022

MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes reunion in CSK!pic.twitter.com/EbPdlLHcOg — IPL UPDATE (@Master__Cricket) December 23, 2022

MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes reunion in CSK! pic.twitter.com/ALLtVMk5v9 December 23, 2022

