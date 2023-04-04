IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Dealt Big Blow As Shakib Al Hasan Pulls Out Of League, Litton Das Only Available From THIS Date

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) haven’t started IPL 2023 on a positive note, losing a rain-hit tie to Punjab Kings in Mohali last week. They were hoping that their Bangladeshi recruits Shakib al Hasan and Litton Das will be joining the side soon to boost their lineup with skipper Shreyas Iyer almost out of IPL 2023 with injury.

However, ahead of the first home game of the season at the Eden Gardens on Thursday against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), news has come in that Shakib has pulled out of IPL 2023 while Litton Das will only be available after April 10 on completion of Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Ireland.

According to Cricbuzz website, the Bangladesh all-rounder has formally informed the KKR of his unavailability for the IPL 2023 season. “International commitments and personal issues are believed to have been cited as the reasons for his absence for the league, which is in its first week,” Cricbuzz reported.

According to the website, Shakib, who was bought by the franchise for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, is believed to have called the KKR management and wanted to be excused for the season, contrary to speculation that he has been released by the franchise. “It is understood that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to release the two players, Shakib and Das, insisting that they be available for the Test taking place in Mirpur although the initial impression that the franchise had was that they could take part in the IPL immediately after the white ball series that ended March 31,” the Cricbuzz report said.

The BCB had informed the BCCI that its players will be available for the IPL 2023 for only a limited period of April 8 to May 1. The BCCI note to the franchises on the Bangladesh players was, ‘Limited Availability. Players selected for Ireland series will be available from 8 April to 1 May’.

Litton Das, bought at the base price of Rs 50 lakh, has informed the KKR management that he will show up for the league. He is expected in Kolkata by April 10. KKR will take on Faf du Plessis-led RCB on April 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The RCB have begun IPL 2023 with an impressive eight-wicket win over five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday.