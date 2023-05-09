IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Nitish Rana Fined Due To THIS Reason After Win Over Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana came up with an all-round show on Monday night to help his side rise to fifth place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, Rana’s night turned a little sour when he was fined by the IPL for maintaining a slow over-rate.

It was the second fine copped by the KKR skipper Rana in the IPL 2023 season but for the first time for an over-rate offence. “Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” an IPL statement read.

Earlier this season, Rana was docked 25 per cent of his match fees for his verbal fight with Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The incident happened in the ninth over of their match at the Wankhede Stadium when the Mumbai Indians bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler.

Shokeen had Rana caught at long on by substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh, and immediately looked in the direction of the batter to say a few words. But as Rana turned back to respond to the young player's charge at him, Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the senior most player in the game, Piyush Chawla, stepped in to diffuse the tension.

“Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the statement added.

Rana picked up 1/7 with the ball against PBKS on Monday night, dismissing rival skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 57. The KKR captain then top-scored with 51 off 38 balls as his side posted a five-wicket win at home.