IPL2023: LSG's Fiery Jab at SRH After Controversial DRS Call Halts Match

May 13, 2023

In the recent match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), there was a controversial no-ball call that led to crowd troubles and a long halt in the game. The incident happened in the 19th over of SRH's innings when a delivery from Avesh Khan to Abdul Samad was called a no-ball by the umpire for being above waist height. However, the decision was reviewed by LSG's stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, and after a long check and the use of a ball tracker, the third umpire overturned the decision and called it a fair delivery.

This decision shocked many experts in the commentary box, and fans were visibly upset. The crowd behind the LSG dugout threw objects at the visiting team, leading to the match being halted while officials and police sorted out the issue.

Also Read: Watch: Hyderabad Crowd Chant Kohli's Name Pointing At Gambhir, Throw Objects At Lucknow Dugout After Controversial No-Ball Call

LSG took a subtle dig at SRH on Twitter, referring to SRH's win over RR last week in Jaipur. In that match, the last delivery of the game was a no-ball that was missed by the umpire, and SRH went on to win the game. However, SRH did not involve itself in the social media war and chose not to reply.

In the end, LSG won the match by seven wickets, with uncapped batter Prerak Mankad scoring a solid 64, and Nicolas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis playing valuable cameos to take their side over the line.

The incident highlights the importance of fair play and the need for umpires to make accurate decisions. It also serves as a reminder that fans should not resort to violence or unruly behavior, even when their team is at a disadvantage.

