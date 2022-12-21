IPL 2023 mini auction: Watch out for Jaydev Unadkat and Joshua Little, says former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction is just a couple of days away, set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23) from 230pm onwards. A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer to fill 87 slots in the 10 franchises. While the likes of Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green might be ones in focus, there are those like Jaydev Unadkat, N. Jagadeesan and Joshua Little who might hit the jackpot as well.

Former Chennai Super Kings and India batter Suresh Raina know a thing or two about the T20 League and no wonder he got the nickname of ‘Mr IPL’. Raina retired from IPL with a tally of 5,528 runs from 205 matches at a strike-rate of 136.76 with 39 fifties and 1 century.

Raina shared his thoughts on who the top international and domestic players who he expects to be the most sought after, during the IPL 2023 Player Auction. From the Indian lot, Raina picked Jaydev Unadkat and N. Jagadeesan, who have both had an excellent domestic season.

Unadkat finished with 19 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 3.33 while Jagadeesan piled up five consecutive centuries for Tamil Nadu, the last of which was a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh. Raina singled out Irish fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out at the back of an outstanding T20 World Cup where he claimed 11 wickets in seven matches.

“Sam Curran has done really well for England as well as for Chennai Super Kings and there is Ben Stokes who has led the England well. So having a top all-rounder in your team can change the movement of the game. Then there is Jaydev Unadkat who just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has a lot of experience in the IPL,” Jio Cinema expert Suresh Raina said.

“Watch out for Joshua Little from Ireland. He has done really well in the World Cup just now, and I just played with him. N Jagadeesan has a very good cricketing brain, and he bats so deep, is a very smart, calculative batsman. He has done really well for Tamil Nadu, watch out for him,” he added.

Jio Cinema will livestream the IPL 2023 auction on Friday from 230pm onwards.