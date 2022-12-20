LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Mini Auction Buzz, Trending Opinions & Reactions: All eyes on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green 

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is just around the corner and all 10 teams are making their strategies ahead of the crucial event. We all saw how important are these auctions when the poor show on the auction table led the five-time champions Mumbai Indians down the hill in the IPL 2022 season. Thus, all the teams will want to make sure that they acquire the services of the players they want with a limited amount of money in their purses.

Here's the purse remaining for each team ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.#IPLAuction #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/kb1OQVIUbw — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) December 20, 2022

Here's all the key information you need of all 10 teams ahead of the auction

MUMBAI INDIANS

Purse remaining: INR 20.55 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Purse remaining: INR 20.45 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathi

PUNJAB KINGS

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

GUJARAT TITANS

Purse remaining: INR 19.25

Overseas slots remaining - 3

Current squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

DELHI CAPITALS

Players acquired via trades: Aman Khan

Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore

Overseas slots remaining 2

Current squad: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Players acquired via trades: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh