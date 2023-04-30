Watch: MS Dhoni Smashes Back To Back Sixes Against Sam Curran, Crowd Goes Wild

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni was once again at his best in the clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). MSD helped his team reach the 200 run mark with two back-to-back sixes against the most expensive player of this IPL season, Sam Curran. The crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai was on their feet as the legendary wicket-keeper walked in to bat Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal. Dhoni scored 13 off 3 balls adding more sixes to his tally of 57 in the final over of IPL.

First a hard square cut which was purely a display of raw his power followed up by a hammer blow over mid-wicket off a lower full from Curran - that's how MS Dhoni smashed to consecutive maximums for his side.

Watch the video here:

Punjab Kings bounced back in the death overs with some brilliant bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. Sam Curran also bowled good before MS Dhoni smashed him for two sixes from the two balls.

Conway's unbeaten 92 leads CSK to 200 for 4 vs Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings rode on Devon Conway's superb unbeaten 92 to post 200 for four against Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Sunday, even as captain MS Dhoni sent the home crowd into raptures with two sixes from the last two deliveries.

The talismanic Dhoni walked in at the fall of Ravindra Jadeja (12) to a massive roar from the crowd. He could not connect the first ball he faced from Sam Curran (4-0-46-1) and picked up a single from the next delivery, thumping one down the ground.

Opting to bat first, Conway, who struck 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten knock, and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) added 86 for the first wicket to put the home team on the road to a good total.

For Punjab, Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sikandar Raza took one wicket apiece. Conway and Gaikwad continued their impressive form with the bat as they got the team off to yet another strong start, raising 50 runs in the sixth over.

Conway hit two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada's first over to set the tone and continued to bat fluently. He hit two consecutive fours in the sixth over bowled by Curran as CSK gradually stepped up the pace. The powerplay yielded 57 runs as the Punjab Kings bowlers struggled to make an impression. Gaikwad fell against the run of play, jumping out to a Sikander Raza delivery to be stumped by Jitesh Sharma for 37.

The big-hitting Shivam Dube was pushed up the order and he hit two big sixes, including one off Rabada. He helped add 44 runs in 26 balls with Conway to enable the Super Kings up the ante. Dube looked good for more when he fell while going for a big hit only to be caught by Shahrukh Khan in the deep for a 17-ball 28. (With PTI inputs)