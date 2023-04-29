PBKS 34-0 (3) | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Dhawan, Singh Get Punjab Going
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: CSK have posted 200 runs against PBKS at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Trending Photos
MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against PBKS. CSK have posted a total of 200 runs on the board. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After suffering from a disappointing defeat against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to bounce back and get some points in the hope to qualify for the playoffs. CSK's defeat against RR got them sitting fourth in the IPL points table.
PBKS on the other hand have a lot of cracks to fill in as they leaked 257 runs in their previous contest against Lucknow Super Giants. Their bowling unit will be under tremendous pressure in the clash against CSK who have a very deep batting lineup. Punjab currently sit sixth in the points table with 8 points from their 8 games so far this season.
Check CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE.
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS off to a good start
Two boundaries from the first over with 11 runs from it. Shikhar Dhawan is looking in good touch. If PBKS want to chase down this target Dhawan needs to score big.
Live Score PBKS 11/0 (1) CRR: 11 REQ: 10
Punjab Kings need 190 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Chennai finish at 200
Chennai Super Kings have posted 200 runs on the board as Devon Conway smashed the Punjab Kings bowling attack all over the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube also played some wonderful cricket to help their team post a challenging total. Brilliant bowling by Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran in the stage of the innings.
CSK: 200/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Chennai eye 200 plus
Chennai Super Kings eye a total above 200 runs with Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have bowled pretty well in the death overs. Can CSK get the maximum out of the last over?
CSK: 181/3 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Ali departs
Moeen Ali 10 (6) stumped by Jitesh Sharma bowled by Rahul Chahar, a much needed wicket for the Punjab Kings as Ali departs cheaply. Ravindra Jadeja joins Devon Conway in the middle as CSK a total above 200.
CSK: 169/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Arshdeep strikes
Finally! Shivam Dube 28 (17) caught by Shahrukh Khan bowled by Arshdeep Singh. A much needed wicket for the Punjab Kings as Dube was looking in dangerous rhythm. A well planned over from the Punjab Kings.
CSK: 130/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Conway completes fifty
Devon Conway is batting on 52 off 31 balls at the moment keeping the Chennai Super Kings on top of this contest. PBKS need to take his wicket to change the momentum now, Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket is the only positive thing happened for Punjab till now.
CSK: 107/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: CSK openers on fire
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in fine rhythm at the moment as they keep the run-rate close to 10 runs per over. Punjab Kings bowlers clueless at the moment, they need to break this partnership very soon.
CSK: 85/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: CSK on top
Chennai Super Kings on the of this contest with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway keep the run-rate above 8. Rahul Chahar has bowled a much-needed over for the Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan brings in Sikandar Raza now.
CSK: 62/0 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Chennai look to attack
Chennai Super Kings can get going anytime now as both batters have taken their time to take a good look at the wicket. PBKS bring in Rahul Chahar looking for a wicket.
CSK: 34/0 (4.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Action begins
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have got Chennai Super Kings off to a steady start against the Punjab Kings. PBKS desperate for an early wicket with Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh into the attack.
CSK: 16/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Action begins
Here we go! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open the innings for Chennai Super Kings. PBKS bring in Arshdeep Singh with the new ball to attack the stumps.
CSK: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Toss report
MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Predicted 11
CSK Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
Bowling first: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh
PBKS Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Bowling first: Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will take place at 3 PM IST for the game between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, captains Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni will be coming out to flip the coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Jitesh Sharma
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya
Rahane
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Pitch report
The average first innings score at the venue is 175. Spinners have the upper-hand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the captain who wins the toss should look to chase at the venue.
Chennai vs Punjab LIVE: Dhoni, Conway And Other Stars To Watch Out For
All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the CSK lineup in the clash vs RR.
As far as PBKS are concerned, watch out for Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. Not to forget, Shahrukh Khan and Atharva Taide.
Chennai vs Punjab: Playing 11s To Be Out At 3 PM IST
The playing 11 for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be out after the toss at 3 pm IST. Expect Punjab Kings to stick to Sikandar Raza despite his low returns in the game. CSK are likely to play the same 11 from last game.
Chennai vs Punjab LIVE: Rain Likely To Affect Game In Chennai
Chennai is expected to see rain today from afternoon. The match starts at 3 pm IST. It is highly likely that fans may not get to see a full 40-overs match because of weather.
CSK vs PBKS: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash in IPL 2023 will start at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour ago. The match will be live streamed on Jioc Cinema app and TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Chennai vs Punjab LIVE: Update On Deepak Chahar's Availability
Deepak Chahar was ruled out in just the first week of the IPL due to a hamstring injury which still keeps him out of the tournament. He continues to travel with the team but do not expect him to make a comeback in the game vs Punjab tonight.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Stokes ready yet?
Ben Stokes has been taking part in the nets but has not played a game for a long time in the tournament. He played just 2 matches before a knee issue surfaced. As per Cricbuzz, the England all-rounder is still not ready to take part in a game.
CSK vs PBKS LIVE: All eyes on Dhawan
Punjab Kings seem to be losing track in this IPL after a good start to the season. Onus is on captain Shikhar Dhawan to get team back to winning ways. Dhawan does well against Chennai, having scored 1029 of over 6,000 IPL runs against MS Dhon and Co. Let's see how he does in today's game.
Chennai vs Punjab: Check Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
CSK vs PBKS LIVE: Check out the Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS: Chennai set to host PBKS
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings. The action will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.