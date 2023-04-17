IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Eye Big Records In RCB vs CSK Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in what promises to be a thrilling encounter in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams are tied on points with two wins and two losses each, making this match crucial for both sides. Despite struggling with injuries, the Super Kings have been in excellent form and are coming off a narrow 3-run loss. With the M Chinnaswamy stadium known for producing high-scoring matches, the Super Kings will be looking to rely on their in-form batsmen to do the heavy lifting.

Meanwhile, the hosts RCB have finally managed to close out games after faltering at the finishing line in their previous matches. They lost two games they were expected to win against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants due to poor bowling at the death. As the two sides gear up for the marquee clash, fans are excited to see two of the biggest stars in the IPL, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, on the verge of reaching personal milestones.

Kohli has an impressive record against the Super Kings, having scored 979 runs against them. He needs just 21 more runs to become the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to score 1000 or more runs against CSK. Dhoni, on the other hand, needs just two runs to become the highest run-getter against RCB. He currently has 838 runs to his name at an average of 39.9 and is just one run behind David Warner, who has scored 839 runs against the three-time finalists. If Dhoni gets to bat, he is likely to cross the 840-run mark.

The winner of this match will be level on points with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, both of whom have three wins out of five games. This makes the clash even more important as both teams will be looking to secure a spot in the playoffs. With both teams evenly matched and some of the biggest names in the IPL on display, this match promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this highly-anticipated clash between two of the most successful teams in the IPL.