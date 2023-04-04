IPL 2023: Dhoni's Kind Gesture For Gowtham's Daughter Goes Viral After CSK Beat LSG

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first win of the 2023 season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. It was a perfect home coming for the Chennai franchise after 1427 days at the venue as they played their last game against MI at the same venue in 2019.

Batting first, CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got their side to a fiery start as both stiched up a partnership of 110 runs for the first wicket, scoring 79 in the powerplay. Later on, cameos from Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

Defending their target of 218, LSG were restricted to 205/7 which saw Chennai winning their first game of the IPL 2023 season. After CSK's much-awaited victory, former players Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa also joined the team in the dressing room.

MS Dhoni completed 5,000 IPL runs of his career and again won many hearts with a kind gesture towards LSG all-rounder Gowtham's family. MSD clicked pictures with the LSG player's family and even shared a cute moment with his daughter. (Watch: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Smriti Mandhana's I Want To Achieve What He Has For RCB' Goes Viral)

Checkout the pictures here...

Chasing 218, Kyle Mayers was right on the money for LSG as he got his side to quick start yet again. He took charge against Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar, smashing hem all over the park. However, CSK's Moeen Ali shined with the ball as he removed the dangerous left-hander along with 3 other LSG batters.

IPL 2023 CSK Squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.