Watch: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Smriti Mandhana's I Want To Achieve What He Has For RCB' Goes Viral

RCB, despite not winning an IPL in 15 seasons, have the most loyal fanbase among all franchises. The fans passionately support their favourite team and its star players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. Kohli, who captained RCB for nine years, may not have won the title, but he is the highest run-getter in IPL history and has played for just one franchise in 16 seasons, making the bond between him and the team unbreakable.

When RCB ventured into having a Women's Premier League (WPL) team, they benefited from having star players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh Thakur. The support for RCB was second only to Mumbai Indians, as all matches were played in Mumbai. Mandhana, the captain of RCB's WPL team, was asked about comparisons with Kohli, but she was modest and respectful towards him.

Despite having some of the biggest names in the team, RCB has not won a title yet, and the side won just two games in the last WPL tournament, finishing fourth in a five-team tournament. The fans were quick to draw parallels between the WPL and IPL teams of RCB, as both teams have failed to deliver when it matters the most.

RCB Insider Mr Nags took a dig at Kohli about Mandhana's statement, and the video of the incident went viral on the internet. Kohli laughed and responded to the pressure of playing for a big franchise like RCB, with the expectation of winning the title. RCB started the new season with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians, but they have been plagued by injuries this time around, and there is still a long way to go.

Mandhana had said, "I don't like that kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that."

Kohli said, "This is big franchise pressure. A lot of people take it as fun and games, 'this team doesn't win. Come play when you have so much expectations, we are a big team otherwise, why would we have so many fans if we had some faltu team?"

RCB's loyal fanbase is a testament to the fact that winning is not everything. The team's star players have kept the fans coming back to support their favorite team, despite the disappointments. The women's team of RCB is also growing in popularity, and with the addition of more star players, they could soon become a force to be reckoned with in the WPL.

RCB's loyal fanbase, star players, and the addition of a women's team have made them one of the most popular franchises in the IPL. While winning the title remains elusive, the passion and support of the fans will continue to inspire the team to perform to the best of their abilities.