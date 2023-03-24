IPL 2023: ‘No Rift Here’, Social Media Delighted As Chennai Super Kings Stars MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Reunite, WATCH

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went through a roller-coaster ride in the 2022 season. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was sacked as the CSK skipper mid-way through the season and replaced by MS Dhoni again after the Chennai team struggled early in IPL 2022. Jadeja was unable to play last few games of the season due to injury and unfollowed CSK on social media as well.

It led to speculation whether Jadeja will be retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The Super Kings, under Dhoni, refused to part way with the Team India all-rounder and now it seems all is well between the two parties ahead of IPL 2023.

Jadeja joined the CSK squad for training in Chennai on Thursday (March 23) ahead of their March 31 IPL 2023 opening game against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Social media couldn’t stay calm after CSK shared a video of Jadeja reuniting with his skipper MS Dhoni.

Check Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni reuniting at CSK training session here…

Meanwhile, Jadeja has recently revealed that his cricketing journey has revolved between two ‘Mahendras’, one his coach and the other his captain Dhoni at CSK. “I told this to Mahi bhai, that my cricketing journey has been between Mahendra Singh Chauhan, my coach in Jamnagar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, my captain at CSK. My cricketing journey has really been between these two Mahendra’s,” said Jadeja on Star Sports.

Jadeja’s IPL 2022 season was plagued by injury and the all-rounder recently made a comeback into the Indian side in the four-match Test series against Australia after missing the T20 World Cup 2022 due to knee surgery.

In 10 matches in IPL 2022, Jadeja managed to score just 116 runs with a top-score of 26 not out and picked up only 5 wickets. CSK failed to make the Playoffs stages in IPL 2022 even after MS Dhoni took over as captain.

Overall in 210 IPL matches, Jadeja has scored 2,502 runs and picked up 132 wickets with the balls as well.