IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario For RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH, DC After MI Beat GT In IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs to strengthen their position in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) points table. With this win, the Rohit Sharma-led side have now jumped to the third spot in the standings. The hosts put up a strong show at Wankhede against Titans with Suryakumar Yadav leading the way with a super 103 not out off just 49 balls. The victory has helped MI's playoffs chances immensely. However, MI's win has hurt the chances of bottom five-teams massively. The teams placed at the bottom, from number 6 to 10, are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), after 57 matches.

Take a look at playoffs qualification scenarios of RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH and DC after MI's win over GT:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playoffs chances:

RCB are currenyly placed on sixth spot in the IPL 2023 points table with 5 wins fom 11 matches. Even if they win all their remaining 3 games, they can reach to 16 points. If LSG, CSK and RR win their remaining two games, then RCB won't be able to finish in the top two at least and NRR may come into play, in this situation, for a third or fourth-placed finish at the end of league stage.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs chances:

KKR have a tough road ahead as they cannot finish among the top two teams. They have two matches left in the group stage and even if they win both the games, they can reach to a maximum of 14 points, which is less than table toppers GT's 16 points and second-placed CSK's 15 points. For playing the Eliminator, KKR must win both the matches and then hope other close competitors lose their matches.

Punjab Kings Playoffs chances:

Punjab Kings have played 11 matches, winning just 5 and losing 6. They have 10 points and if they win all three matches on the trot, they can reach to a maximum of 16 points. The 16 points would take them to the top four but there could be a NRR factor playing its role.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playoffs chances:

SRH just have 10 points from 10 matches. But importantly, they have four matches left in the competition, winning all matches will take them to 18 points but the road won't be too easy. Good thing for SRH is that they still have their fate in their own hands.

Delhi Capitals Playoffs Chances:

It is fair to say that DC's campaign is all but over. Mathematically, they are still in it. Even if they win all their three games, they will reach 14 points. They will require many favourable results to fall their way for a shot in the playoffs.