Highlights | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: GT Beat RR By 9 Wickets
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.
Gujarat easily chased down 119 runs target against Rajasthan. After winning the toss, RR could only post 118 runs on the board in the first innings. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first. It will be a replay of last season's IPL final as Rajasthan Royals are hosting defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 48 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Hardik Pandya's GT are at the top of the table currently with 12 points to their name.
GT were stunned by last-placed Delhi Capitals at home in Ahmedabad in their last match and will look to bounce back quickly from that defeat. Sanju Samson's Royals also lost their previous match against the Mumbai Indians, in spite of a brilliant maiden century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
This is it from RR vs GT game in IPL 2023. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: That is it!
In the previous game, GT failed to chase down a target of 130. However, in the current game, they appeared as if they could have chased double that score. It was a thumping reply from the team, indicating their champion status. The day began with Pandya dismissing Buttler, and then Jaiswal being run out by skipper Samson. Josh Little took the wicket of Samson, and then the Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad ran through the middle-order. At one point, it seemed like the hosts might struggle to get past 100, but then Trent Boult played a few shots to help RR reach a score of 118. However, the target posed no challenge for GT, who replied confidently with both Saha and Gill scoring runs. Chahal deceived Gill with a leg spinner, but that wicket only made things worse for RR. As Gill was replaced by Hardik, he took advantage of Zampa and hit him for three sixes and a four, showing his hurry to finish things off. GT had a resounding win, with Saha and Rashid getting back to form and Hardik Pandya scoring runs quickly once again. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will dismiss it as an off day, but the issue is that these off days have been occurring far too regularly now for Sanju Samson and his team.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Gill Departs
Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed the wicket of Shubman Gill with a classic leg-spin delivery. Chahal pitched the ball up and enticed Gill to come down the track, who attempted a big swing but was left stranded outside his crease as the ball spun away sharply. Sanju Samson made an easy stumping to dismiss Gill. The GT batter scored 36 runs off 35 balls, including 6 boundaries.
Live Score GT 71/1 (9.4) CRR: 7.34 REQ: 4.65
Gujarat Titans need 48 runs in 62 balls
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: GT Openers On Top
The Royals were unable to apply any pressure on the batting team while defending a small score. It would take a miracle for the Royals to even make this game competitive. The batsmen on the opposing team are playing extremely well, and we may see a 10-wicket victory.
Live Score GT 69/0 (9) CRR: 7.67 REQ: 4.55
Gujarat Titans need 50 runs in 66 balls
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: No luck for Trent Boult in powerplay
Rajasthan's only chance of making a comeback into the game was to take wickets upfront but for that, they needed some special bowling effort from Trent Boult. However, this is not his day as Saha and Gill dominate the powerplay.
Live Score GT 39/0 (5) CRR: 7.8 REQ: 5.33
Gujarat Titans need 80 runs in 90 balls
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Mid-innings break
Zampa is run out by Abhinav Manohar's throw, trying to complete a run! It's been an eventful night, and just when RR thought things couldn't get any worse, they did. Zampa hits the ball off the toe end, and it goes high in the air, luring the fielder Shankar to run back from cover. Abhinav, who is positioned at sweeper on the right side, sprints in and collects the ball cleanly before firing a quick and accurate throw at the batting end. Zampa tries to make it to the crease, but the throw beats him, and he is short of his ground. Zampa departs after scoring 7 runs off 9 balls, as RR posts their lowest total in Jaipur.
Live Score RR 118 (17.5) CRR: 6.62
Innings Break
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Shami Strikes
Boult's off-stump is sent flying by Shami's delivery, bowled out! The ball is a wobbling seam, full delivery, clocking 142 kilometres per hour, aimed at the base of the stumps. Boult moves away from the stumps a bit too much, leaving himself little room to make contact with the ball. As he tries to bring his bat down, it is too late, and the stumps are left in disarray. Boult departs after scoring 15 runs, including 1 four and 1 six. Shami gets another wicket to his name.
Live Score RR 112/9 (16.4) CRR: 6.72
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: GT Spinners Dominate RR
Hetmyer falls to Rashid Khan's bowling, lbw! The batsman has to depart, as RR has no more reviews left. The delivery from Khan drifts in on a good length and skids straight with a slight hint of inward turn. Hetmyer takes a big stride forward but fails to make contact with the ball, missing the inside edge by a significant margin. The ball hits him in front of the middle stump, and the umpire raises the finger.
Live Score RR 99/8 (14.5) CRR: 6.67
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: RR 7 Down
Dhruv Jurel is dismissed by Noor Ahmad, lbw! The Afghan spinners are continuing their successful spell. Noor Ahmad delivers a fullish googly, landing it in line with the leg stump and causing it to spin towards the middle and off. Jurel tries to flick the ball but is beaten on the inside edge and struck on the pads in front of the wicket.
Live Score RR 93/7 (13.4) CRR: 6.8
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Noor Takes His First Wicket
Padikkal falls to Noor Ahmad's spin bowling, bowled out! The Afghan wrist spinners are causing problems for RR, as Padikkal attempts a defensive shot without being sure if the ball is spinning in or out. He positions himself too far to the leg side, but the delivery turns sharply, evades the bat and hits the off-stump, sending it flying out of the ground.
Live Score RR 82/6 (12) CRR: 6.83
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: RR 5 Down
Rashid Khan claims another victim as Riyan Parag falls to a googly and is given out lbw. Despite being a talented young player, Parag struggled to pick Rashid's deliveries and played across the line, only to be struck in line with off stump. The ball tracker confirmed that it was hitting the middle of middle stump, and RR lost their review as well. It was a disappointing outing for Riyan Parag, who was brought in as an impact sub for RR.
Live Score RR 72/5 (10) CRR: 7.2
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: GT on top
Ashwin's bafflement against Rashid Khan continues, as the spinner gets the better of him with a superb delivery that hits the stumps. In the previous over, Ashwin failed to connect with both short and fuller deliveries, giving Rashid the confidence to bowl straight at the stumps. As expected, Ashwin couldn't read Rashid's leg spin and was bowled, leaving him with a mere 2 runs from 6 balls.
Live Score RR 63/4 (8) CRR: 7.88
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: RR 3 Down
Sanju Samson departs after another promising start, caught by Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Joshua Little. The right-hander hit three fours and a six during his 20-ball stay but couldn't convert it into a big score. It's a heartbreaking moment for Samson and his fans alike as he falls once again after looking set. Little bowled a simple length delivery outside off which Samson edged straight to Pandya at mid-off.
Live Score RR 61/3 (7) CRR: 8.71
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Jaiswal Run Out
A disastrous mix-up between Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal led to Jaiswal's run out during the IPL match. Rashid Khan delivered a shortish ball, which Samson cut away nicely, prompting Jaiswal to attempt a run. However, an excellent diving save by the fielder caused confusion, with both batsmen ending up at the keeper's end. Samson managed to make it back to his crease, but Jaiswal was already there. The fielder then calmly relayed the ball to Rashid's end, resulting in Jaiswal's run-out.
Live Score RR 50/2 (6) CRR: 8.33
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Buttler Departs
Buttler departs on a simple Test match ball, caught by Mohit Sharma at short third man off Hardik Pandya. The delivery was back of a length outside off stump, which seamed away, tempting Buttler into a backfoot shot. He managed to get an edge, and the ball flew straight to the waiting fielder. The Englishman could only manage 8 runs off 6 balls, including 2 fours, before being dismissed.
Live Score RR 12/1 (1.5) CRR: 6.55
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Possible Impact Players
Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Playing XI
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Both team captains at the toss
Hardik Pandya: We were going to bat first as well. If the home captain does not know to what to choose, I thought might as well bowl and see what happens. They are a strong, consistent side. We have to be at our best. I don't think so (smiles, when asked about changes to his side).
Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. It's a bit hard to read this pitch. Let's bat a few overs and figure out later. The standard of cricket we are playing is really good. We were expecting something like this from Jaiswal with the prep he had been putting in. Zampa comes in place of Holder.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Toss Report
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Friday.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Pitch Report
Since IPL 2018, the average first-innings score at Sawai Man Singh Stadium is 164, with fast bowlers taking more wickets than spinners (97 vs 64) but spinners being more economical (7.4 vs 8.6). The weather is set fair for the game after some showers in Jaipur this week. The pitch for Friday night's game had a substantial covering of live grass on Thursday evening, with some drier patches at a good length. The strip is slightly off-centre, resulting in one square boundary being marginally shorter than the other.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Shivam Mavi vs Sanju Samson
Titans could consider using Shivam Mavi as a super-specialist against Samson, as Mavi has knocked him over five times in 25 deliveries for 34 runs in T20 cricket.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Jaiswal vs Spinners
Jaiswal has not been dismissed by a spinner this season, scoring 139 runs off 93 balls, including seven sixes. However, he hits fast bowlers well, with a balls per boundary ratio of 3.1. If he scores a minimum of 25 in his next innings, he will become the third-quickest Indian to reach 1000 IPL runs, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Royals in powerplay
Royals have the highest run rate of 9.6 in the powerplay this IPL, but Titans have the most economical bowling unit with a run rate of 7.3. Both teams have excelled in other key metrics, such as scoring rate at the death (Titans on top with 12, followed by Royals with 11.7) and spin strength (Titans on top with 15.5 balls per wicket, followed by Royals with 16.2).
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Ashwin vs Right Handers
Despite being an off-spinner, Ashwin has taken out nine right-handers and is the league's joint fourth-best dismisser of right-hand batsmen.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Jos Buttler blowing hot and cold
Although Jos Buttler had a strong start to the tournament, scoring 204 runs in his first four matches at a strike rate of 170, he has struggled in the five matches since then, managing only 85 runs at less than a run-a-ball.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Pandya vs Chahal
Despite being a world-class spin-hitter, Hardik Pandya's record against Yuzvendra Chahal is poor, with 48 runs off 55 balls and three dismissals. On the other hand, David Miller has an excellent record against Chahal, scoring 96 runs off 52 balls with three dismissals. Miller could neutralize one of Royals' key wicket-takers if he spends a long time in the middle.
LIVE RR vs GT In IPL 2023: Samson vs Rashid
Samson poses the biggest threat to Rashid Khan, Titans' best bowler, if he gets off to a strong start. In their previous game, Royals' captain dominated this head-to-head by hitting 28 runs in just nine balls. Overall, in their IPL head-to-head, Samson has scored 109 runs off 92 balls with only one dismissal.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Joe Root can't pick between MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli
Joe Root was asked to pick if he would like to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Here is Rajathan Royals and England batter's reply...
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma vs Sanju Samson
Gujarat Titans veteran pacer Mohit Sharma has managed to keep Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in check. Mohit has conceded only 25 runs in 28 balls to Samson and got his wicket once.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Joe Root take 'Baby Royals' Challenge
Rajasthan Royals and England teammates Jos Buttler and Joe Root took up a hilarious 'Baby Royals' Challenge ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Watch HERE...
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Rashid Khan recreates Yuzvendra Chahal's pose
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan recreated Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's iconic pose in a video shared by Gujarat Titans social media team. Watch HERE...
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Chris Gayle favours RR batting
Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle favours Rajasthan Royals batting might against the 'mean' Gujarat Titans bowling attack. "Rajasthan Royals have the best RR (9.6) in powerplay this IPL whereas Gujarat Titans have the meanest bowling attack in powerplay conceding just 7.3 per over. Someone has to given in. Who will come on top?" Gayle tweeted.
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal close to major landmark
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is second in the Orange Cap race currently with 428 runs, needs just 25 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can in-form Jaiswal achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans tonight?
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans will win title again, says Ravi Shastri
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the title this season as well. "Looking at the current form and team standings, I believe that Gujarat will win the trophy. There is consistency and flexibility in this team and there are seven-eight players who are performing consistently. The players in this Gujarat side complement each other," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Jos Buttler or David Miller? Sanju Samson or Hardik Pandya? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check RR vs GT IPL 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Jos Buttler eyes 150 IPL sixes
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is five big hits short of hitting 150 sixes in Indian Premier League. Can Buttler hit form and achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans in their next match in Jaipur tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: GT hold edge in head-to-head
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans hold the edge over Rajasthan Royals in their short IPL history, winning three out of the four matches - including the IPL 2022 final. Can Sanju Samson's Royals post their second win over GT at home in Jaipur on Friday night?
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Joe Root hits the nets in Jaipur
England and Rajasthan Royals batter Joe Root hit the nets in Jaipur ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Will Root finally make his IPL 2023 debut with the Royals tonight? Watch HERE...
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: David Miller up against old team
David Miller is a former Rajasthan Royals and plays for Royals-owned franchises in SA20 league and Caribbean Premier League. But on Friday he'll be turning up against them for the Gujarat Titans. "Every game in the IPL is a difficult game so you can't take teams for granted and too lightly. I just think that we need to be on it every single game... in a period of 14 games you are going to slip up every now and again and that happens with every other team," Miller said ahead of the match.
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Josh Little set to depart
Gujarat Titans will have the services of Ireland left-arm pacer Josh Little for only this match against Rajasthan Royals as he is set to depart from the IPL 2023. Little has been selected in Ireland squad for ODI series against Bangladesh which is crucial to their chances of qualifying for ODI World Cup 2023.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match tonight.