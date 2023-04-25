IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Delhi Capitals Remain Last In Spite Of Second Win

Delhi Capitals (DC) have failed to move from the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table even after posting their second-successive win in the T20 League, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs in match no. 34 in Hyderabad on Monday. It was a clash between the two bottom-placed sides in IPL 2023 but SRH continue to just stay ahead although they are level on points with DC after their fifth loss of the season.

Both DC and SRH now have 4 points from 7 matches in IPL 2023 with 2 wins and five losses so far. However, DC’s net run-rate (NRR) of -0.961 continues to remain below SRH’s -0.725. Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, continue to be on top of the Points Table with 10 points from 7 matches with 5 wins.

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans can join CSK at the top on Tuesday night with 10 points as they take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians in Match No. 35 of the T20 league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently in second and third position with 8 points from 7 matches like GT.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also have 8 points each but are in fifth and sixth place currently. MI are 7th place with six points from 6 matches but can move up in the table by defeating Hardik Pandya’s GT.

David Warner in 3rd place in Orange Cap race

DC skipper David Warner failed to move up in the Orange Cap race after falling for just 21 against the SRH on Monday. Warner remains in number three position with 306 runs from 7 matches with four fifties. RCB captain Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap race with 405 runs in 7 matches with five fifties.

David Warner in 3rd place in Orange Cap race



CSK opener Devon Conway is second with 314 runs in 7 matches including four successive fifties. RCB batter Virat Kohli is in fourth place currently with 279 runs in 7 matches.

Mohammed Siraj holds on to Purple Cap

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to hold the Purple Cap for the IPL 2023 season with 13 wickets in 7 matches. Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh is in second spot with 13 wickets in 7 games too but at a more expensive economy-rate than Siraj.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in third place currently with 12 wickets, while GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan and CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande are in 4th and 5th place with 12 wickets as well. Rashid Khan can vie for the Purple Cap with a couple of wickets against MI in Tuesday night’s IPL 2023 match.