WATCH: David Warner Jumps In Joy As Mukesh Kumar Seals Second Win For Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals looked down and out for most their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 contest against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Monday. But pacer Mukesh Kumar held his nerve and bowled a sensational final over to help DC get over the line and post their second successive win in IPL 2023 by seven runs.

DC skipper David Warner was unable to control his excitement and was seen jumping in joy on the boundary line after SRH batter Marco Jansen was unable to score any runs off the final delivery bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Needing 13 runs to win in the final over, SRH could only manage 5 in the final over. The video of Warner’s celebration soon went viral on social media…

Earlier, Warner ended a 246-ball wait to hit his first six in IPL 2023 but DC lost 3 quick wickets in the middle to slump to 62 for 5 in the 8th over. Axar Patel (34) and Manish Pandey (34) put on 69 runs for the sixth wicket to help DC get to 144 for 9.

DC then survived late blasts from Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 19 balls) and Washington Sundar (24 off 15) to edge out a 7-run win. “I love it here. It’s an amazing crowd. I haven’t been here for a long time. Thankfully my hair can only go white from here, it can’t go gray,” DC skipper David Warner said during the post-match presentation.

“This game throws up some challenges. Mukesh (Kumar) there under pressure was absolutely amazing and our two spinners were great. You don’t want them to get used to bowlers in back-to-back bowlers so if I can maneuver them around in the middle overs it can work,” Warner said about Mukesh Kumar’s performance.

Ishant Sharma, playing his first IPL match since 2021 season, once again bowled a brilliant spell at the top – conceding only 18 runs and picking up the wicket of SRH ‘Impact Player’ Rahul Tripathi.

“Credit to him (Ishant Sharma). He’s worked very hard to get back into the IPL and to bowl as well as he did was exceptional. To win tonight, hopefully we can make it three in a row. We’ve got another against Sunrisers next,” Warner said.