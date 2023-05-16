IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Gujarat Titans Book Playoffs Berth, Mohammad Shami Rises To Top, Shubman Gill In 2nd Place

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season to qualify for the Playoffs stage with their comprehensive 34-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. GT now have 18 points from 13 matches and will finish in the top two on the IPL 2023 Points Table as well to ensure their place in Qualifier 1.

SRH, on the other hand, have become the second team after Delhi Capitals (DC) to bow out of the Playoffs race. Like DC, SRH also have only 8 points from 12 matches so far. Mumbai Indian (MI) or Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are in third and fourth place currently on the Points Table, can take a big step towards booking a Playoffs berth with a win on Tuesday night as the two sides face off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

IPL 2023 points table - Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for IPL 2023.



MI have 14 points from 12 matches while Krunal Pandya-led LSG have 13 points from 12 matches. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently in second spot with 15 points in 13 matches and face DC in their last league match in New Delhi on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in 5th to 8th position currently with 12 points currently.

Shubman Gill rises to 2nd in Orange Cap race

GT opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL hundred against SRH on Monday and also became the first batter ever from his team to score a century. Gill’s 101 off 58 balls propelled him to second spot in the Orange Cap race with 576 runs in 13 matches – behind RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who has 631 runs in 12 matches so far with 7 fifties.

Gill is one run ahead of third-placed RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has 575 runs in 13 matches. The GT opener has scored 1 century and 4 fifties in the IPL 2023 season.

CSK opener Devon Conway is in fourth place with 498 runs in 13 matches while MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is 5th with 479 runs in 12 matches with 1 hundred and 4 fifties to his name.

Mohammad Shami takes back Purple Cap

GT pacer Mohammad Shami took back the IPL 2023 Purple Cap from his teammate and leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Shami and Rashid both have 23 wickets from 13 matches but the pacer is averaging 16.73 as compared to 18 of the latter. Shami claimed 4/21 in their last match against SRH on Monday night.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in third place with 21 wickets in 13 matches while MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is in fourth place with 19 wickets in 12 matches and can add to his tally as he faces LSG on Tuesday night.