WATCH: Shubman Gill Completes Rare Quadruple Of Centuries In 2023, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Massive Record

Gujarat Titans and Team Indian opener Shubman Gill became the first to complete an unique quadruple of centuries with tons in all formats of the game apart from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who scored his maiden century in IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, also scored tons in Tests, ODIs and T20s this season. Three of these centuries in T20I, Test and IPL, have come at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill en route his century, reached his 50 off just 22 balls but without a single six in the half-century. It was the fastest fifty by a batter without hitting a six, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians – who achieved this feat against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2010.

WATCH Shubman Gill complete his maiden IPL century HERE…

Gill and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also became the first opposing pair to complete a century as well as five-wicket haul in the same innings in the IPL. The feat has happened only twice before in T20 cricket – Karun Nair (111) for Karnataka and V Athisayaraj Davidson (5 for 30) for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017-18 and Saber Zakhil (100 not out) for Belgium and Aqib Iqbal (5 for 5) for Austria in a T20I in 2021.

“My IPL debut was against SRH, now I’ve my IPL hundred against them. I am quite pleased. It’s come a full circle. Hopefully I’ll get more hundreds this season,” Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Gill ended up with 101 off 58 balls as defending champions Gujarat Titans posted 188 for 9 after batting first. “I’m not the kind of person who dwells too much about my last innings. The focus is on what’s need at the moment. The most satisfying moment was to hit Abhishek for a six because he is my childhood friend,” he added.

In reply, SRH were reduced to 59 for 7 by Mohammad Shami, who claimed 4/21, and Mohit Sharma, who also picked up 4-wicket haul. However, they managed to reach 154 for 9 in their allotted thanks to 44-ball 64 by Heinrich Klaasen.

GT’s 34-run win over SRH was enough for them to book their Playoffs berth in the IPL 2023 while SRH have become the second team after the Delhi Capitals to bow out of the Playoffs race.