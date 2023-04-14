IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Gujarat Titans Move Into 3rd Place With 9th Final Over Win, Shikhar Dhawan Remains At No 1

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) posted their ninth win while chasing in the final over, winning their 11th out of 12 games batting second, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets at the PCA Stadium in Mohali to move into third place on the IPL 2023 Points Table. Hardik Pandya’s side now have 6 points from 4 matches, same as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – who are in 1st and 2nd position respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS remain in sixth position after their second successive loss in IPL 2023. They have 4 points from 4 matches so far, with two wins and two losses.

GT, who suffered their only loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week, have a net run-rate of 0.341 as compared to 1.588 of RR and 1.048 of LSG. KKR also have a superior NRR of 1.375 and are currently in the fourth position on the points table with 4 points from 3 matches.

Nitish Rana’s side can move to second place or the top if they can defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No. 19 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan retains Orange Cap

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan held onto the Orange Cap although he scored just 8 against the Titans in Mohali on Thursday. Dhawan now has 233 runs from 4 matches at an average of 116.5 with two fifties to his name.

Shubman Gill makes it into the top five in the orange cap race, and Shikhar Dhawan remain at the top of the table.#ShubmanGill #IPL2023 #ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/3vqHsUD94O — CricTelegraph (@CricTelegraph) April 14, 2023

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner remains in second position on the run-getters list with 209 runs from 4 matches while RR opener Jos Buttler is in third with 204 from 4 matches. GT opener Shubman Gill rose to the fifth position with a match-winning 68 against PBKS on Thursday. Gill now has 183 runs from 4 matches with two fifties to his name and strike-rate of 141.86.

Rashid Khan rises to 2nd in Purple Cap race

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan has moved into second place in the wicket-takers tally after claiming 1/26 against PBKS. Rashid now has 9 wickets from 4 matches – level with LSG pacer Mark Wood, who had 9 wickets from 3 matches.

Alzarri Joseph & Arshdeep Singh enter the top 5 of the Purple Cap race, Yuzvendra Chahal on top ____#PBKSvGT #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/74O3TPgBGu — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) April 13, 2023

RR leg-spinner currently holds the Purple Cap with 10 wickets from 4 matches at an average of 12.10. GT pacer Alzarri Joseph moved into 4th place after claiming 1/32 in the last matches and now has 7 wickets from 4 matches – same as Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Tushar Deshpande.