Highlights | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Rahul Tewatia's Scoop Helps GT Clinch A Thriller
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By Six Wickets In Thrilling Contest To Retain Top Spot In Points Table
Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in another last-over thriller of IPL 2023 to win the match by 6 wickets. Needing 7 off the last 6 balls, Pubjab pacer Sam Curran brought the equation to 4 off 2 with new man Rahul Tewatia on strike. Tewatia, known for his icy cool finishes, pulled off another brilliant win for Titans as he played a scoop on the penultimate ball of the 20th over to guide his team home. Not to forget, Shubman Gill struck a brilliant 67 off 49 balls to keep his side in chase.
Earlier, PBKS finished with just 153 for 8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik Pandya won the toss at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali and did not hesitate to bowl first on a tricky surface. As many as five players in PBKS batting lineup got start but none converted them into big innings. Matthew Short was the top-scorer for Punjab with 36 made off 24 balls.
Mohit Sharma, who was playing his first game in IPL after gap of 3 years, picked up 2 wickets for just 18 from his quota of 4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers in GT lineup. Rashid Khan had another good game as picked up the big wicket of Short just when the batter was beginning to look good.
Check Scorecard and Highlights from PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.
Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings by 6 Wickets
It call came down to 4 off 2 and Rahul Tewatia played a fine scoop to hit the ball for four to fine leg boundary and steal a win for GT. Punjab Kings pulled things back brilliantly in last 2 overs courtesy Arshdeep and Curran but Tewatia, the icy cool customer, ensures GT cross the line with one ball remaining in the innings. What a match.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 154/4 (19.5)
Gujarat Titans won by 6 wkts
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Gill departs
Miller gets a single off the first ball. Curran uproots Gill's off stump on the second. Four wickets down GT. Rahul Tewatia, left handed bat, comes to the crease. 6 needed off 4.
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Last-over finish
Fine over from Arshdeep. Just 6 pff the 19th and now GT need 7 off last 6 balls. Gill and Miller in middle. Sam Curran to bowl the last.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 148/3 (19.1)
Gujarat Titans need 6 runs in 5 balls
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates: GT nearing win
Titans are two big hits away from another win in IPL 2023. Gill ensured that wickets did not fall at his end. He has batted with a calm head and is guiding GT to a fine win. It is better to close the game in the 19th over itself though.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 144/3 (18.2)
Gujarat Titans need 10 runs in 10 balls
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Titans go past 100
Hardik Pandya departs for 8 made off 11 balls. Can Punjab make a comeback from here. We know it is not over till it is here. Rinku Singh has definitely made this phrase come alive. Miller comes to the crease and joins Shubman, who is in his 40s.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 108/3 (14.4)
Gujarat Titans need 46 runs in 32 balls
GT vs PBKS LIVE: Sudharsan gone
Arshdeep Singh strikes and removes Sai Sudharsan for 19. Poor knock from youngster who started the tournament on a good note. Hardik Pandya has joined Gill in the middle. GT still on top.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 90/2 (11.4)
Gujarat Titans need 64 runs in 50 balls
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Titans on top
The time out has been taken at the end of the 9th over and Titans look quite comfortable in this chase. Punjab are beginning to look loose in the field and need a wicket or two from somewhere to make a match out of this.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 78/1 (9.1)
Gujarat Titans need 76 runs in 65 balls
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: GT still on top
Sai has luxury to take his own time to settle down. Gill is comfortable in the middle. Punjab need to pick two quick wickets here to put pressure on GT here.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 61/1 (7.1)
Gujarat Titans need 93 runs in 77 balls
PBKS vs GT LIVE Update: Saha hone
Wriddhiman Saha goes back for 30 made off 19 balls. Gave a fine start to GT in the chase. Sai Sudharsan has walked in to bat number 3 for Titans. Rabada with the wicket, his 100th in IPL.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 54/1 (5.3)
Gujarat Titans need 100 runs in 87 balls
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: What a start for GT
Wriddhiman Saha is smashing it all over the park. Five boundaries in quick time. Gill is sublime at the other end. Arshdeep Singh has leaked 25 runs off 2 overs. Punjab need a wicket here to break the opening stand.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 44/0 (4)
Gujarat Titans need 110 runs
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT begin chase
Gujarat Titans begin chase of 154 runs. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have come out to open as usual and GT will bank on them for a good start.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
GT 11/0 (1.2)
Gujarat Titans need 143 runs
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT need 154 to win
Two run outs in the last over. Punjab put up just 153 for 8 in 20 overs. GT have done well so far after winning toss and opted to bowl first. Brilliant display from Mohit Sharma, who was playing his first IPL match after 3 years. He grabbed 2 wickets while giving away just 18 runs from 4 overs. GT need 154 to win.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
LIVE Updates Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Curran falls
What a way to announce your arrival as Shahrukh Khan smashes 15 off 4 balls. Two huge sixes already. But Sam Curran falls for just 22 off 22 balls. Poor effort with bat in hand by Curran. Mohit gets his second wicket of the night.
PBKS 136/6 (18.1)
LIVE Punjab Kings: GT on top
Punjab go past 100 finally but they have a lot to catch up on. Titans have bowled superbly on this track. Just as I type this, Rajapaksa departs. He struggled througout the innings. 20 off 26 balls tells the whole story.
PBKS 115/5 (16.5)
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Punjab pin hopes on Curran
Six overs to go from here and PBKS would want Sam Curran to come good here. End of the 14th over and even 100 is not on the board. Mohit has bowled well today.
PBKS 97/4 (14.2)
PBKS vs GT LIVE Updates: Jitesh departs
Mohis Sharma strikes to pick his first wicket of the match as he dismisses Jitesh Sharma. Great review from Hardik too as the batter is caught behind off a faint edge. Sam Curran, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
PBKS 93/4 (12.3)
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Shami returns to the attack
Mohammed Shami returns to the attack as GT want to get a wicket quickly. Jitesh and Rajapaksa are going slow at the moment and it is about time they start to go big.
PBKS 91/3 (11.5)
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Mohit Sharma into the attack
We are at halfway stage into the innings and at the end of the 10th over, Mohit Sharma into the attack. Hardik pandya is not bowling which is quite strange. Maybe he is not 100 percent to bowl just yet. Mohit is playing an IPL game after a long time and it will be interesting to see how he goes here.
PBKS 76/3 (10.2)
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Jitesh looking good
Two good shots off Rashid by Jitesh and they both fetch him four runs each. Rajapaksa is struggling in the middle and needs a couple of boundaries to get going in this innings.
PBKS 73/3 (9.3)
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Jitesh joins Rajapaksa
Jitesh Sharma is the new batter in for Punjab. Joseph returns to the attack and gives just 4 runs off the 7th over. Punjab now banks on this pair to come good otherwise, a target close to 200 will be difficult to get.
PBKS 67/3 (8.2)
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Rashid strikes
Rashid Khan cleans up Short, who made a fine 36 off 24 balls. Third wicket falls for Punjab Kings. Mohali has suddenly gone quiet at the fall of the wicket.
PBKS 55/3 (6.4)
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Punjab go past 50
End of powerplay. Punjab cross the 50-run mark at end of 5 overs. Time out has been taken. Rajapaksa and Short looking to attack, which is a good sign for PBKS dugout. There is enough on pitch to get to a decent total. Think GT will introduced Rashid Khan now after powerplay comes to an end.
PBKS 52/2 (6)
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: Short looking good
Matthew Short is looking solid in the middle. Big six off the last ball of the 5th over by Joseph. Rajapaksa and Short need to stitch a quick third wicket stand here. No sign of spin yet as Pandya wants pacers to complete the powerplay.
PBKS 42/2 (5.1)
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Dhawan departs
That's the end of Shikhar Dhawan. He goes back after scoring just 8 off equal number of deliveries. Alzarri Joseph with a brilliant catch of Josh Little. Hardik Pandya was ecstatic to see this wicket. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
PBKS 31/2 (4.2)
PBKS vs GT LIVE Updates: Dhawan, Short take charge
After fall of Prabhsimran Singh, Dhawan and Short have taken charge and looking to counterattack. Dhawan played a lovely cover drive off Joshua Little in the 2nd over. That was some statement from Punjab captain.
PBKS 17/1 (2.2)
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Wicket!
GT strike in just the first over as Shami sends back Prabhsimran Singh. This is second consecutive duck for Prabhsimran in IPL 2023. Caught at square leg. GT are off to a brilliant start. Matthew Short, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
PBKS 4/1 (0.4)
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Toss News
Fit-again Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first. Playing 11s coming up next.
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Toss news in less than 30 minutes
We are now coming close to the toss time. It is at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for all updates. The LIVE action starts at 7.30 pm IST and you can catch the live scores on Zee News English blog here.
IPL 2023 LIVE: Dhawan vs Hardik tonight
Two inspirational captains who have done brilliantly as leader so far in IPL 2023 - Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya - will be up against each other. PBKS vs GT is expected to be a close contest as both sides will be aiming to make a comeback in the league after loss in their last match.
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Watch Titans' practice session
After suffering a heartbreaking loss in their last match vs KKR, GT aim to bounce back strongly and have prepped well for the game vs Punjab.
PBKS vs GT LIVE Updates: When is the toss?
The toss between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be held at 7 pm IST. The two captains - Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya - will be out with the team sheets which will have the names of the players featuring in the playing 11 as well as the five impact players.
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little
PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
PBKS vs GT LIVE Updates: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have been one of the best teams in the competition so far and tonight's game is expected to be a cracker of a contest. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST with toss taking place at 7 pm IST.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Shubman Gill prepares for 'homecoming'
It will be a 'homecoming' of sorts for Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, who plays for Punjab team in first-class cricket. PCA Stadium in Mohali is the homeground for Shubman Gill but he will be turning out for the opposition against Punjab Kings tonight.
PBKS vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Punjab Kings have simple strategy, says David Hussey
Punjab Kings have a simple strategy of batting around their captain Shikhar Dhawan, according to former Australia all-rounder David Hussey. "Punjab Kings' strategy looks simple in IPL i.e. to bat around Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan has paced his innings brilliantly in the tournament, he's a world-class batter," Hussey said on Star Sports.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan is 'Khalifa' of League, says Mohammad Kaif
Former India Mohammad Kaif calls Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan a 'Khalifa' of IPL. "Shikhar Dhawan is the Khalifa of IPL. He is in form and leading his team by example. These conditions have further boosted the chances of his team going a long way this season," Kaif said on Star Sports.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: GT batter David Miller gives tips against former team
Gujarat Titans batter David Miller knows Punjab Kings and Mohali stadium well, having played a few season for them in IPL in the past. Watch some of Miller's tips ahead of IPL 2023 match between PBKS vs GT HERE...
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Shikhar Dhawan or Hardik Pandya? Sam Curran or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks
Check PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match Dream11 Picks HERE.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2023: All even in head-to-head
Punjab Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans are all even when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides. In IPL 2022, where the Titans made their debut, PBKS won one game while Titans won the other. Who will have the upper hand in the third match between PBKS vs GT tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone has hold over Rashid Khan
Liam Livingstone, who is expected to be available for Punjab Kings in tonight's IPL 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans, had hold over GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is in top form with the ball this season. Livingstone has scored 119 runs off 69 balls against Rashid Khan: an average of 30 and a strike rate of 173.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya set to return
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya missed the last IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders due to illness. The GT skipper is set to come back into the side and lead the team against Punjab Kings tonight.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone available for PBKS
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has finally arrived in India and should be available for Punjab Kings when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Mohali tonight. Livingstone should come into the side in place of Matthew Short.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya will look to return to winning ways
Gujarat Titans were stunned by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh's late blitz and suffered their first loss of IPL 2023. The defending IPL champions will look to return to winning ways as they travel to Mohali to face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings tonight.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mohali on Thursday.