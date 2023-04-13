Highlights | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Rahul Tewatia's Scoop Helps GT Clinch A Thriller

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in another last-over thriller of IPL 2023 to win the match by 6 wickets. Needing 7 off the last 6 balls, Pubjab pacer Sam Curran brought the equation to 4 off 2 with new man Rahul Tewatia on strike. Tewatia, known for his icy cool finishes, pulled off another brilliant win for Titans as he played a scoop on the penultimate ball of the 20th over to guide his team home. Not to forget, Shubman Gill struck a brilliant 67 off 49 balls to keep his side in chase.

Earlier, PBKS finished with just 153 for 8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik Pandya won the toss at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali and did not hesitate to bowl first on a tricky surface. As many as five players in PBKS batting lineup got start but none converted them into big innings. Matthew Short was the top-scorer for Punjab with 36 made off 24 balls.

Mohit Sharma, who was playing his first game in IPL after gap of 3 years, picked up 2 wickets for just 18 from his quota of 4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers in GT lineup. Rashid Khan had another good game as picked up the big wicket of Short just when the batter was beginning to look good.

Check Scorecard and Highlights from PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.