Highlights | MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Mumbai Beat Gujarat By 27 Runs
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Suryakumar Yadav's century help Mumbai Beat Gujarat by 27 runs.
Rashid Khan's heroic goes in vain as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27 runs. Suryakumar Yadav hits century as Mumbai Indians post 218 in 20 overs. GT won the toss and opted to field first against MI. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be host to defending champions and IPL 2023 table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match no. 57 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. MI will look to win their third match in a row this season and take a big step towards ensuring an IPL 2023 Playoffs berth.
Hardik Pandya’s GT, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top and a win over Rohit Sharma-led MI will make them the first team to book their Playoffs berth. It will be a ‘homecoming’ of sorts for GT skipper Hardik, who began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in Wankhede Stadium.
MI will need to make some changes to bolster their bowling attack, having conceded almost 200 runs in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well. With Jofra Archer ruled out of the remaining IPL 2023, it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma opts to bring back Arjun Tendulkar into the playing XI for their last three matches of the league stage.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: That is it!
Mumbai Indians played a nearly flawless game, and their performance at this stage of the season suggests that they are reaching their peak at just the right time. Rohit Sharma found his form, Suryakumar Yadav continued his impressive run, Vishnu Vinod made the most of his opportunity, Arjun Tendulkar impressed with the new ball, and Piyush Chawla took crucial wickets in the middle overs. Gujarat Titans never really got going in their chase, losing three wickets in the powerplay and a couple more soon after. Although David Miller and Rahul Tewatia provided some resistance, they both fell in consecutive deliveries, effectively ending the game. However, Rashid Khan's entertaining 21-ball fifty ensured that Gujarat Titans lost by a smaller margin.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Fifty For Rashid Khan
In stylish fashion, Rashid Khan stepped back and unleashed a powerful pull shot for a six, as Green opted for a short delivery. This remarkable shot marked Rashid Khan's maiden Indian T20 League.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: GT 8 Down
Kartikeya knocks out Noor Ahmad's stumps! The batsman took a chance with a charge, but was deceived by the delivery's length. Kartikeya adjusted and pulled it back, leaving Noor swinging and missing. The ball crashed into the top of the stumps, sending Noor back to the pavilion after a brief stint of 1 run off 3 balls.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: MI On Top
Piyush Chawla claims his second wicket as Rahul Tewatia departs, caught by Green in the deep! Tewatia looks stunned as he finds the fielder with his shot, and two of GT's finishers have now been dismissed off consecutive deliveries. With this wicket, MI are very close to victory. Chawla bowled a wrong 'un around leg-stump, and Tewatia attempted a slog sweep but failed to hit it cleanly. Tewatia scored 14 runs off 13 deliveries, which included 1 boundary.
GT 103/7 (12.5) CRR: 8.03 REQ: 16.19
Gujarat Titans need 116 runs in 43 balls
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: GT In Trouble
David Miller falls prey to Akash Madhwal's bowling, as he gets LBW'd! This is Madhwal's third wicket of the match, and all three have been due to the batters playing across the line and getting hit on the pad or losing their stumps. Miller attempted a pull shot, but Madhwal bowled a slower ball that skidded on and went under the swinging bat, resulting in Miller's dismissal. Miller scored 41 runs off 26 deliveries, which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.
GT 100/7 (12.1) CRR: 8.22 REQ: 15.19
Gujarat Titans need 119 runs in 47 balls
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Miller Steady GT
Chawla bowls, and David Miller smashes the ball for a big shot, which results in a four! However, Miller gets an outside edge, and the ball goes past the short third man fielder to his right, resulting in another boundary.
Live Score GT 100/5 (11.5) CRR: 8.45 REQ: 14.57
Gujarat Titans need 119 runs in 49 balls
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: GT 5 Down
Abhinav Manohar is bowled out by Kartikeya! The procession of dismissals continues, as another batter falls victim to playing across the line. This is the third such dismissal today, with Saha, Gill, and now Manohar all perishing while attempting the pull shot. Manohar scored 2 runs off 3 deliveries.
Live Score GT 56/5 (7.3) CRR: 7.47 REQ: 13.04
Gujarat Titans need 163 runs in 75 balls
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla Strikes
Piyush Chawla bowls Shankar and he is bowled out! After dismissing Rohit in the first innings, Chawla has taken another crucial wicket, that too right after the powerplay and the timeout. Shankar looks bemused and is staring at the pitch and then the wicket. It was a superb wrong 'un from Chawla, and Shankar failed to pick it, resulting in his dismissal. Shankar scored 29 runs off 14 deliveries, including 6 boundaries.
Live Score GT 49/4 (6.2) CRR: 7.74 REQ: 12.44
Gujarat Titans need 170 runs in 82 balls
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: MI on top
Shubman Gill's off-stump goes cartwheeling as he gets bowled by Akash Madhwal! The skiddy Madhwal has undone another horizontal shot, and this time it's a massive wicket for his team. The delivery was back of a length around off-stump, and Gill thought it was short enough to pull. However, it zipped through off the surface, and went under his bat to hit the stumps. Gill scored 6 runs off 9 deliveries.
Live Score GT 26/3 (4) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 12.06
Gujarat Titans need 193 runs
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: GT 2 Down
Hardik Pandya departs Caught by Ishan Kishan off Behrendorff's delivery! Mumbai Indians get a perfect start with this wicket. Behrendorff bowled a good length delivery across the off-stump, and Pandya tried to slog it down the ground without proper footwork. However, he only managed to get an outside edge, and Kishan took a comfortable catch behind the stumps. This wicket has put a dent in the table-toppers' chase. Pandya scored 4 runs off 3 deliveries, including a boundary.
Live Score GT 17/2 (3) CRR: 5.67 REQ: 11.88
Gujarat Titans need 202 runs
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Shah Departs
Saha, out LBW to Akash Madhwal! The umpire's delayed finger has surprised everyone. Madhwal's delivery was of good length and aimed at the middle stump. Saha attempted a pull shot, but the ball went under his bat and hit his front pad. Was it too high? No, it was just clipping the bails. The decision will stand with the umpire's call. Madhwal has been bowling with great skid off the surface, and once again the ball rushed after pitching, resulting in Saha's dismissal.
Live Score GT 12/2 (2.3) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 11.83
Gujarat Titans need 207 runs
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: SKY Show
Surya's stunning strikes light up the Wankhede once again! The elusive milestone is now his, and how! With a scorching score of 218, MI reigns supreme. In the last three overs, Surya's magic was in full flow - smashing sixes over third man, sweeping over square leg, and unleashing his power down the ground. It was a spectacular display of cricketing genius!
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: MI 4 Down
Vishnu Vinod departs after a flashy cameo, caught by Abhinav Manohar off the bowling of Mohit Sharma. The delivery was a high full toss which appeared to be below the waist, and Vinod mistimed his shot, sending the ball high in the air. The fielder at long leg held onto a well-judged catch. The third umpire was called upon to check the height of the delivery, but it was confirmed to be a legal delivery. Despite his departure, Vinod played a sparkling little knock. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma had another excellent over, continuing his impressive form this season. The final scorecard reads Vishnu Vinod c Abhinav Manohar b Mohit Sharma 30(20) [4s-2 6s-2].
Live MI 153/4 (16) CRR: 9.56
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: SKY Near Fifty
With 12 runs of Joseph, SKY is near yet another fifty for MI. MI are looking beyond 200 with 7 wickets in hand.
Live MI 152/3 (15.1) CRR: 10.02
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: MI Bounce Back
SKY and Vinod steady MI's innings after Rashid Khan's heroics. SKY is playing with strike rate of 150. One over from RK is still to come.
Live MI 96/3 (10) CRR: 9.6
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: MI in trouble
Nehal Wadhera has been bowled by Rashid Khan! That's his third wicket and the Afghan spin wizard is doing a great job. Rashid delivered a flatter and quicker delivery outside off, which turned out to be a wrong 'un that moved away from the left-handed batsman. Wadhera made room to cut the ball but played with hard hands, resulting in an inside edge that hit the stumps. The bails lit up, and Mumbai Indians have lost three wickets. Nehal Wadhera is dismissed for 15 runs off 7 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
Live MI 96/3 (10) CRR: 9.6
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Double Strike For Rashid Khan
Ishan Kishan falls to Rashid Khan's LBW trap, departs for 31. MI loses two wickets in quick succession yet again, as Rohit and Kishan depart in the same over for the second consecutive match. The ball looked to have hit Kishan's pads in line with the stumps, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Ishan Kishan walks back to the pavilion after playing a useful knock of 31 off 20 balls, including four boundaries and a six.
Live MI 66/2 (7) CRR: 9.43
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Departs
Rohit falls to Rashid Khan's leg-break: Caught by Rahul Tewatia! Rashid strikes immediately after the break, inducing a hint of spin that straightened with the angle, drawing Rohit forward into the defensive push, finding the edge, and Tewatia gobbles it up with ease, moving swiftly across to his left at slip. Though there were muted celebrations in the GT camp, this is a big wicket for them.
Live MI 65/1 (6.3) CRR: 10
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Superb start for MI
MI have made a superb start in the game against GT, which has led to the strategic break being called. Rohit Sharma has looked in sublime touch, while Ishan Kishan has also started to move on. However, MI will be aware that they need to score at least 200 runs on this pitch.
Live MI 61/0 (6) CRR: 11
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: MI on Top
Ishan Kishan is playing with strike rate of 150 while Rohit is going with 200. Hardik brings Rashid into the attack in search of wicket.
Live MI 44/0 (4) CRR: 11
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma On Fire
Rohit Sharma has scored 15 runs in eight balls with the help two boundaries and a six of a pull short. Mumbai will look to make most of powerplay.
Live MI 20/0 (2) CRR: 10
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Possible Impact Players
GT Subs: Gill, Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
MI Subs: Madhwal, Ramandeep, Brevis, Warrier, Shokeen
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma - We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It's not been ideal in terams of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and that's what the guys have done. We've spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We're playing with the same squad as the last game
Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It's important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don't repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same XI tonight
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Toss Report
Hardik Pandya wins toss, opt to fiedl first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Shami
Ishan Kishan has a strike rate of 100 against Shami, having faced 42 balls from him without ever being dismissed.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma vs Rashid Khan
Although Rashid has dismissed Rohit three times in six T20 innings, Rohit has also scored 43 runs off 29 balls against him.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma vs Alzzari Joseph
Joseph could be a potential target for Mumbai. Rohit Sharma has a remarkable strike rate of 233.33 (56 runs in 24 balls) against him in all T20s, and he has never been dismissed.
MI vs GT LIVE: Hardik returns to a 'home' called Wankhede
Hardik Pandya, who learnt the tricks of the game at Mumbai Indians, will return to Wankhede. It will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to see one of their own play against them. Let's see how Hardil goes vs GT on his 'home' away from home.
MI vs GT LIVE: Toss News At 7 PM IST
The toss for this all-important clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 pm IST. The match will start at 7.30 pm. Watch this space for all updates from this exciting clash.
MI vs GT LIVE Updates: Where Are MI Placed In Points Table?
Mumbai Indians are on the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 standings with 6 wins from 11 games. Even with Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and keeping in mind Rohit's poor returns with the bat, they have done well in the season so far. A win vs GT can boost their confidence furthe in the tournament.
MI vs GT LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is struggling big time in IPL 2023. He needs runs under the belt after scoring just 12 in the last five matches. His poor form has not hurt MI that much so far as others had raised their game. But the time has come for Rohit to make the big scores.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT wish Kieron Pollard on his birthday
Kieron Pollard has turned 36 today. Gujarat Titans have sent a heartwarming birthday wish for the Mumbai Indians head coach.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT Aim To Strengthen Position At Top
Gujarat Titans are at the top of the IPL 2023 points table with 8 wins frm 11 matches. With 16 points, GT are at the top of the standings. They are closely followed by MS Dhoni's CSK who are second on 15 points. GT will need to win tonight to ensure they keep a distance from other teams.
MI vs GT LIVE Updates: Tilak Varma To Play Today?
Mumbai Indians' batter is all set to return to the playing 11 as he is fit again, as per a report in Cricbuzz. This is likely to be the only change in the side for tonight's contest vs Gujarat Titans.
Mumbai vs Gujarat LIVE Updates: Check Head-To-Head Record
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have played each other twice in IPL and both have won a game each. In IPL 2022, Both teams win their respective home games played against each other.
MI vs GT LIVE: Take a look at squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Live Streaming details
The 57th match of Indian Premier League will begin at 7.30 pm IST, the toss taking place half an hour before. The live streaming of the game will be on Jio Cinema app. The TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
MI vs GT LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: 'Mohammad Shami is an exceptional bowler'
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammad Shami is at the top of the wicket-takers list in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets in 11 matches, level with GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande. GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki gave high praise to Shami ahead of next IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians tonight.
"To put quite simply, he (Shami) is an exceptional bowler. Regardless of the format and the game situation, you think of his skill-set that he has, it just makes him a force at any given time in any of those formats," Solanki said about Shami.
MI vs GT IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan catch up in Mumbai
Best of friends off the field but rivals on it on Friday night - Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan caught up during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Watch Gill meet Ishan Kishan HERE...
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya? Suryakumar Yadav or Shubman Gill? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check MI vs GT IPL 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Rashid Khan vs Rohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2023 so far with 19 wickets in 11 matches. Rashid has dismissed Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit three times across six T20 innings. But Rohit has also taken him for 43 in 29 balls. Will Rohit have the upper-hand over Rashid Khan tonight?
MI vs GT IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav eyes big Mumbai Indians landmark
Suryakumar Yadav needs five more runs to surpass Ambati Rayudu and become the third-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Suryakumar Yadav has 2,412 runs while Rayudu scored 2,416 runs for MI.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Tilak Varma fit to play
Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is fit to return to the side after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring niggle. Will Tilak Varma replace Nehal Wadhera for match against Gujarat Titans tonight?
MI vs GT IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans eye top-two finish
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will be aiming for a top-two finish on the IPL 2023 Points Table with a win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday night. Can GT beat MI at the Wankhede Stadium and continue their dominance this season?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of MI vs GT IPL 2023 match in Mumbai.