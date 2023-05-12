Highlights | MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Mumbai Beat Gujarat By 27 Runs

Rashid Khan's heroic goes in vain as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27 runs. Suryakumar Yadav hits century as Mumbai Indians post 218 in 20 overs. GT won the toss and opted to field first against MI. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be host to defending champions and IPL 2023 table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match no. 57 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. MI will look to win their third match in a row this season and take a big step towards ensuring an IPL 2023 Playoffs berth.

Hardik Pandya’s GT, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top and a win over Rohit Sharma-led MI will make them the first team to book their Playoffs berth. It will be a ‘homecoming’ of sorts for GT skipper Hardik, who began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in Wankhede Stadium.

MI will need to make some changes to bolster their bowling attack, having conceded almost 200 runs in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well. With Jofra Archer ruled out of the remaining IPL 2023, it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma opts to bring back Arjun Tendulkar into the playing XI for their last three matches of the league stage.

