IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Mumbai Indians Rise To 7th, Yashasvi Jaiswal Storms To No 1

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians posted their fourth win of the season after eight matches, defeating Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), to move to 7th spot on the IPL 2023 Points Table on Sunday. MI now have 8 points from 8 matches, same as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but Virat Kohli’s side have a better net run-rate of -0.139 as compared to -0.502 of Rohit Sharma’s MI.

Sanju Samson’s Royals slipped to third position after their loss and have 10 points from 9 matches so far. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) rose to 2nd place on the points table thanks to Royals defeat on Sunday and can join Gujarat Titans at the top with 12 points with a win over Virat Kohli's RCB at home on Monday night.

LSG have 10 points from 8 matches but their NRR of 0.841 is slightly better than RR’s 0.800. Defending champions GT are at the top with 12 points from 8 matches.

At the end of Match 42 of TATA IPL 2023, here's how the Points Table stands!



Which position is your favourite team on currently?

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in 4th position with 10 points in 9 matches while, Punjab Kings (PBKS) rose to 5th place after their four-wicket win over CSK and also have 10 points from 9 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal grabs Orange Cap

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden IPL century off just 53 balls against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday night. Jaiswal’s ton might not have been enough to lift his side to a win but his 124 off 62 balls took his to the top of the Orange Cap table, surpassing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dons the Aramco Orange cap at the end of Match 42 of TATA IPL 2023



Meanwhile Tushar Deshpande is leading the wicket-tally & is the Aramco Purple Cap holder

Jaiswal now has 428 runs in 9 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 159.7. Du Plessis, who will face LSG on Monday night, has 422 runs in 8 matches with five fifties to his name so far.

CSK opener Devon Conway is in third position in the Orange Cap race, after top-scoring with 92 not out against PBKS on Sunday. Conway now has 414 runs in 9 matches with five fifties at a strike-rate of 144.2. Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad is in 4th position with 354 runs in 9 matches with 2 fifties so far.

Tushar Deshpande has Purple Cap

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande picked up the Purple Cap after his three-wicket haul in match against PBKS on Sunday. Deshpande now has 17 wickets in 9 matches at an average of just over 21.

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is in second spot with 15 wickets in 9 games at an average of 19.66. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is in third position with 14 wickets in 8 matches so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin of RR and MI’s Piyush Chawla are in 5th and 6th place respectively with 13 wickets each so far.