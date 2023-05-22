Spin To Win At Chepauk: Pitch Report From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Ahead Of GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 In IPL 2023

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 will take place on Tuesday, May 23, featuring the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where MS Dhoni's Super Kings will enjoy the support of their home crowd. The reigning champions, known as the Yellow Army, will present a formidable challenge, making victory a tough task for their opponents. Below, you can find comprehensive information about the MA Chidambaram Stadium, including the pitch report, statistics, and records.

GT vs CSK: MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

In recent games at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, the average first innings score has been around 163 runs, indicating the potential for a high-scoring encounter. The pitch at this venue has been favourable for batsmen, creating the likelihood of another run-fest. However, spinners might come into play during the middle overs, taking advantage of the conditions. Additionally, the presence of dew could have an impact on the final stages of the game.

Although teams have won on four occasions this season by chasing, batting first has often proven more successful at this venue. The upcoming match between the two teams in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 promises to be intriguing, given that Gujarat Titans possess a talented spinner in Rashid Khan, while Chennai Super Kings boast the likes of Jadeja and Moeen Ali. Over the past three years, pacers have been dominant, accounting for 56% of the wickets, while spinners have taken the remaining 44%.

GT vs CSK: Probable Playing XIs

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

GT vs CSK: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal, Dasun Shanaka

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh