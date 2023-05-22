IPL 2023 Playoffs Records Of CSK, MI, GT & LSG: Which Team Has Dominated Final Stage Of Cash-Rich League?

After an exhilarating season of 70 league matches in the IPL 2023, the Playoffs have arrived, featuring the final four teams: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, all four teams have previous Playoff experience. The Gujarat Titans, as the defending champions, aim to retain their IPL crown. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings, with their impressive track record of four IPL titles, aspire to add another one to their collection. The Lucknow Super Giants view this as an exceptional opportunity to secure their first-ever T20 championship, while the Mumbai Indians have their sights set on claiming an unprecedented sixth IPL title in the upcoming week. Let's delve into the Playoff records of each team.

Gujarat Titans Playoffs Record

Matches: 02

Wins: 02

Gujarat Titans have maintained a flawless record in the IPL playoffs. Led by Hardik Pandya, the franchise reached the IPL 2022 Playoffs and emerged victorious in Qualifier 1, defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. They then proceeded to win the final with the same margin, once again triumphing over the Rajasthan Royals and clinching their maiden IPL title. With their team in excellent form, the Gujarat Titans are the top contenders to secure their second consecutive IPL championship on May 28, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings Playoffs Records

Matches:23

Wins: 14

Losses: 09

Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, stand as the second most successful team in IPL history. The team holds the record for qualifying for the playoffs in 12 out of the 14 seasons played so far. Additionally, they have reached the final on nine occasions, winning four and losing five. Chennai Super Kings also hold the record for the most losses in IPL finals. Overall, they have participated in 23 knockout, playoff, or final matches throughout their history. Out of these, they have won 14 and lost nine, boasting a win percentage close to 61. In the IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings finished second on the points table. They are determined to go the distance this season and secure their first IPL title since 2021, which might also mark MS Dhoni's final championship with the team.

Lucknow Super Giants Playoffs Records

Matches: 01

Losses: 01

Lucknow Super Giants are the least experienced team among the four in this year's playoffs. Similar to the Gujarat Titans, they reached the playoffs last year but were eliminated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In the IPL 2023 league stage, Lucknow Super Giants finished third on the points table. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Krunal Pandya, the franchise secured 17 points from 14 matches, winning eight and losing four games. One of their matches against Chennai Super Kings was abandoned due to rain. With the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians scheduled for May 24 in Chennai, it will be intriguing to see if Lucknow Super Giants can improve their record this time around.

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Record

Matches: 18

Wins: 13

Losses: 05

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history, boasting an impressive tally of five titles. Led by Rohit Sharma, they aim to add another championship to their illustrious collection in the upcoming week. The Mumbai Indians also hold the best playoff record, having played 18 matches and emerging victorious in 13 of them. They have suffered only five defeats in the playoffs or finals. Their most recent IPL title was secured in 2020 in the UAE.