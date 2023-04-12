IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Applauds Harshal Patel For His ‘Mankad’ Attempt, Says THIS

Rajasthan Royals and Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been a vocal advocate of ‘Mankad’ form for running out the non-strikers. Ashwin has been embroiled in ‘Mankad’ controversy himself, after running out current Royals teammate Jos Buttler while playing for Punjab Kings.

On Monday night, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel almost ran out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the non-strikers’ end but missed – a dismissal which would have ensured a tie in the match. Ashwin was quick to praise Harshal ahead of his ‘homecoming’ to Chepauk as he gets ready to face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

“I’m glad that a bowler had the courage, and I wish more would do it,” Ashwin said about Harshal Patel’s attempt at an event in Chennai on Tuesday. “All I see - if one ball and one to win - the non-striker is definitely going to (steal a run). And I would stop every time and run a batter out.”

Ashwin added that he told his wife Preeti that Harshal should run the batter out while watching the RCB vs LSG match on TV. “I was just watching the game and telling my wife he should run him out. And he did it. I was so glad and happy that a bowler had the courage to do it and I wish more bowlers do it,” Ashwin added.

Virat Kohli mocking his own RCB teammate Harshal Patel for Mankad / Mankading.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was the first bowler to use this rule to dismiss a batter in IPL history when he ran out Buttler in the 2019 season. Ashwin was the Punjab Kings skipper at that time and was playing against his current franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, in the game that took place at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

During the last delivery of the RCB vs LSG match, Harshal Patel noticed that tail-ender Ravi Bishnoi was backing too far at the non-striker end. Patel stopped his run-up and tried to run Bishnoi out. He threw the ball at the stumps, but Bishnoi was able to make it back to the crease. Although the ball hit the stumps, Bishnoi was given not out, and the on-field umpire did not refer the decision to the third umpire.

This decision raised eyebrows, as it seemed that Bishnoi was out of his crease before the ball was released. However, according to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s law 38.3.1.2, once the bowler has reached the point where he would normally release the ball, he can no longer run out the non-striker under this law. As a result, Harshal’s throw was deemed illegal by the umpire.