IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Will be Great Support to MS Dhoni, Feels Former Chennai Super Kings Batter Suresh Raina

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will open with a blockbuster encounter between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-times winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni’s side went through a turbulent time in IPL 2022, handing over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before poor results meant that ‘Thala’ was back in charge.

Now, Dhoni in possibly his final season of the IPL will be in charge for the 2023 season at least, looking to get the 2021 champions back on track after failing to progress to the Playoffs stage last year. Former India batter Suresh Raina also retired from the T20 league last year and CSK will sorely miss the services of ‘Mr IPL’ as well.

However, Raina believes that in-form all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will provide great support to his skipper Dhoni. Jadeja has won back-to-back ‘Player of the match’ awards in the first two Tests against Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series since returning from injury.

“Sir Jadeja has done really well with both bat and ball of late, and he will prove to be a great support to Dhoni. He has gone through a great rehab, as he is looking really strong and physically fit. When he goes there (Chepauk), fans will cheer for him as well as for Dhoni,” Raina told Sportskeeda website.

Raina was also full of praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been the team’s best batter in the last couple of seasons. “Ruturaj will play his first game at the Chepauk. He is a great player and will definitely do well. MS Dhoni will also be keen to go back to Chepauk and interact with all the ‘Whistle Podu’ and ‘Yellove’ fans. It will be very exciting, and I hope we will start with a win there,” Raina added.

In 10 matches last season, Jadeja managed to score only 116 runs and picked up only 5 wickets before being replaced as CSK skipper by MS Dhoni. There were reports of rift between Jadeja and CSK, when the all-rounder stopped following them on social media. However, contrary to the reports, CSK retained Jadeja before the IPL 2023 auction late last year.