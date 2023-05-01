Breaking: RCB Name Kedar Jadhav As Replacement For David Willey Ahead Of LSG Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey, who was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to injury. Jadhav, an experienced Indian all-rounder, is known for his ability to play crucial knocks in the middle order and bowl useful off-spin.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore," IPL's statement read.

Welcome back, Kedar Jadhav!



He has replaced David Willey in RCB for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/BvBnievNsG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

This will be Jadhav's second stint in the IPL, having previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. He has scored 1,594 runs in 87 IPL matches at an average of 22.52 and a strike rate of 126.13. He has also taken 16 wickets in the tournament with an economy rate of 8.28. With RCB struggling with their middle-order batting, Jadhav's experience and ability to finish innings could prove to be a valuable addition to their lineup. The team will be hoping that he can hit the ground running and make an impact in the upcoming matches.

Jadhav will join the RCB squad in Lucknow ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 1. It remains to be seen whether he will be included in the playing XI or not.