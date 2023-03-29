topStoriesenglish2589106
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli Says He Sold Most Of His Cars As They Were All Impulsive Buys

The Ex-RCB captain said that after a stage, he felt pointless to have so many expensive cars parked in his garage as he barely used them for the travel purpose. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli Says He Sold Most Of His Cars As They Were All Impulsive Buys

RCB cricketer Virat Kohli made a big statement on Wednesday (March 29) when he said that he has sold most of his cars after realising they were all impulsive buys. The 34-year-old said this is RCB's new video posted by the IPL franchise ahead of the season's first match on Friday (March 31). Kohli said that having so many cars seemed pointless to him after one stage as he barely used them for travel. That is when he decided to keep only the ones he really needed and sold most of them. The former RCB captain also said that most of these cars were bought out of implusion.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Flaunts New Tattoo As He Joins RCB Camp - See Pic 

"Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or traveling in them as well," he said. "Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to," said Kohli.

"I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well," Kohli continued. "You don't feel like owning 'toys' as such, it is about being practical," he further sad. 

Not to forget, Kohli recently drove from his Delhi house to the Arun Jaitley stadium in his Porsche Panamera. He has posted a pic of his drive on his Insta story as well. The fans has spotted the former India captain come out of the luxury car ahead of the 2nd Test match in Delhi. 

Kohli will be eyeing a big season with the bat in IPL 2023. He had a forgetabble IPL 2022 where he scored just 2 fifties and just over 300 runs in total from 16 games in the league. The fact that RCB has never won an IPL title will also be there on the back of his mind. It will be interesting to see how Kohli goes about in IPL 2023.

Live Tv

IPL 2023RCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreVirat KohliVirat Kohli news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas