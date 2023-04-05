Rishabh Pant Enters Gujarat Titans Dressing Room To Meet Shubman Gill; See Pic

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant visited a cricket stadium for the first time after car accident last December. DC made arrangments to get the wicketkeeper/batter to the stadium and once his visuals came on the giant screen at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi during the match between DC and Gujarat Titans (GT), a huge roar happened. The sight of Pant back to the stadium, albiet in the stands, was heartening for the DC fans. Pant is still struggling to walk properly without crutches as he continues to be on recovery path upon knee operation.

Titans beat Capitals by 6 wickets to register their second successive win in IPL 2023. Post the match, Pant met all the players from DC camp and even visited the Titans dressing room. He met his good friend and India teammate Shubman Gill too. The Titans shared the heartwarming photo on Twitter and the pic is getting viral.

Check out Pant meeting Gill pic here:

What happened in DC vs GT match in IPL 2023?

GT won the toss and elected to bowl first. DC's batting displayed another average show as the top-scorer was Axar Patel, who stroked 37 off 32 balls which included 7 fours. Axar stroked 22-ball 36 to take DC to a respectable 162 for 8 wickets. The total was never going to be enough for Titans. The total was never going to be enough for Titans as they chased it down with 9 balls and six wickets in hand. Sai Sudarsan shone with the bat as he smashed 62 off just 48 balls that included 4 fours and 2 sixes respectively. David Miller finished the game with a 16-ball 31 unbeaten knock.

Not to forget, Rashid Khan's brilliant effort with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets for 31 runs from his four overs.